Kate Middleton's Birthday Celebrations Just Saved Prince William Serious Face

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Looks like it's a case of "the tabloids got it wrong yet again" for the royal family. Over the weekend, Kate Middleton began her birthday festivities a bit early (as one does), and a byproduct of the celebrations was a nasty rumor officially being quashed.
Trust us. Somewhere in England right now, Prince William is breathing a huge sigh of relief.
Even though the duchess's birthday isn't until Thursday, she got the party started this past weekend by hosting a little fete at her country home.
The Sun broke the story, saying that William cheated on his wife with Rose, a close friend of Kate's who's also married.
The story claimed that Kate began thinking of Rose, who lives nearby in Norfolk, as a "rural rival" and that she wanted her "phased out" of their close-knit circle. Prince William, it was reported, was trying to "broker peace" between the women.
"They used to be close but that is not the case any more," an insider told the Sun. "William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends. But Kate has been clear that she doesn't want to see them any more and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status."
However! There were a few people who were quick to dispute the rumor, including a few royal experts.
Daily Mail royal reporter Richard Kay previously wrote: "Both sides have considered legal action, but because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it. ... These hurtful rumors of a fallout are simply false."
Obviously, we'll never know what goes on behind royal doors, but Rose's presence pretty much says it all. If Prince William actually had an affair with her, there's no way she'd be in attendance for an intimate birthday gathering for Kate.
Like all married couples, William and Kate likely have their share of problems. However, Rose doesn't appear to be one of them.
Hopefully, Kate, William, and the kids are enjoying the low-key, weeklong birthday celebrations that have begun.
And hopefully, they feel vindicated after what was an incredibly hurtful rumor.
