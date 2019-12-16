Kate Middleton's Birthday Celebrations Just Saved Prince William Serious Face



Splash News

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Looks like it's a case of "the tabloids got it wrong yet again" for the royal family. Over the weekend, Kate Middleton began her birthday festivities a bit early (as one does), and a byproduct of the celebrations was a nasty rumor officially being quashed.

Trust us. Somewhere in England right now, Prince William is breathing a huge sigh of relief.