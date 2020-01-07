Meghan Markle Absolutely Stuns for Her First Day Back at Work

Splash News
Roll out the red carpet, people -- actually, don't do that, because they'd hate that -- but get ready, everyone! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially back to work in the public eye. Peasants rejoice! On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in London to get back on with it, and might we say, the royal couple is looking quite refreshed after their six-week hiatus.
How do we sign up for one of those?
On Monday, it was reported that Meghan and Harry would be back to work on Tuesday -- and back to work they were!
The royal couple -- or as we like to refer to them, Archie's mom and dad -- appropriately visited Canada House, where they met with the high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, to express their gratitude for "the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay."
Before visiting Canada House, Meghan visited Hubb Community Kitchen to wish everyone there a happy New Year and "get an update" on the organization.
Talk about hitting the ground running!
In a move that surprised exactly no one, the duchess NAILED IT with her clothing choice.
During their visit to Canada House, the Sussexes also saw a special exhibition by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.
Harry and Meghan may have been lying low the past few weeks, but that's not to say we haven't heard about them at all.
In fact, the day after New Year's, it was reported that Meghan took a photo for a couple struggling with a selfie stick. Apparently, Harry and Meghan were on a hike in the woods with Meghan's good friend, Abigail Spencer, when they came across a couple trying to get a good photo of themselves.
Unprompted, Meghan approached them and asked if they wanted her to take their picture. "[Meghan] seemed happy and down to earth -- she was just enjoying her New Year's hike with her husband and friend," Asymina Kantorowicz told People of her encounter. "She and Harry seemed really happy -- like a happy newly married couple. I wish baby Archie had been there! I hope they’re enjoying their stay on Vancouver Island."
Incredible!
So far, there's not too much that's been revealed in terms of what lies ahead for Harry and Meghan, but knowing them, they're set up for one heck of a year already.
