Amy Roloff Opens Up About Her New House & Leaving the Family Farm

It's been a year full of changes for Amy Roloff, and in 2020, this lady is getting a fresh start -- especially because she's officially left Roloff Farm for good. In an emotional Instagram post, Amy reflected on her new house and what this chapter of her life will bring, and it seems like she's excited for the adventures ahead.
After all the ups and downs she's been through over the last few years, she deserves it!
To recap, back in November, Amy shared that she'd purchased new real estate.
After a lot of debate about if and when she'd leave the farm, Amy bought her new house shortly after getting engaged to Chris Marek.
We've had a hard time imagining her away from the farm, but it seems like it's been a really positive choice for her.
She recently took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and an update about her life.
"It's been an adventure so far, definitely another BIG change in my life, after 30 years living on 33+ acres, and really not sure how to feel about it all," Amy wrote. "It might all hit me later but what I do know, this change was necessary. It’ll take time getting use to -- living in a neighborhood, being in a new house and making it a home. I'm ready though and I like my new house."
That's so good to hear! It's definitely a big change, but sometimes, change can be a very good thing.
Amy went on to share that she's done a lot of cleaning out and organizing with her move.
Amy continued:
"In the meantime I’m fortunate, after 30 years living on the farm, that I get [to] put on myself time, til end of January, to purge and completely move out my things and Keep what I really want and / or need from the farmhouse and take to the new house. Whew! Purging is the tough part and a good thing at the same time. Chris has been wonderful helping me do projects at the new house too. Couldn’t have done it without him."
New year, new house, cleaning things out for a fresh start -- she's inspiring us to get to organizing ourselves!
She added that her transition to the new house will be part of the upcoming season of 'Little People, Big World,' and we can't wait to watch.
We are looking forward to seeing what this next part of Amy's life has in store for her ... especially as she plans her wedding to Chris.
Hopefully, Amy will share some pics of the new house soon. We're dying to see it!
