Amy Roloff Opens Up About Her New House & Leaving the Family Farm



amyjroloff/Instagram

It's been a year full of changes for Amy Roloff, and in 2020, this lady is getting a fresh start -- especially because she's officially left Roloff Farm for good. In an emotional Instagram post, Amy reflected on her new house and what this chapter of her life will bring, and it seems like she's excited for the adventures ahead.

After all the ups and downs she's been through over the last few years, she deserves it!