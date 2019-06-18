Kate Gosselin Can't Escape Criticism After Getting Fired From TLC

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Lately, it seems like Kate Gosselin can't catch a break -- and the court of public opinion is officially in session. After news broke that Kate has been fired from TLC, fans are sharing their feelings with the now-former reality star.
... and let's just say that the criticism has only gotten worse.
-
Earlier this week, Radar Online reported that TLC has cut ties with Kate.
Apparently, Kate has been found in contempt of court for violating a judge's order by filming the children without permission. As a result, TLC fired Kate, so it's safe to say she won't be working with the network anymore.
"Kate stated in court that TLC has terminated their relationship with her," a source told the outlet, stating that she'd have to pay Jon Gosselin $1,500 for breaking the rules.
-
It's been a long time since Kate posted on Instagram, but that didn't stop fans from commenting on her most recent post with their thoughts.
Yup, people aren't holding back -- but honestly, when it comes to the Gosselins, have they ever?
It goes without saying that Kate will need another source of income if she can't work with TLC. (We're sure the woman has bills to pay!) But we totally understand why people might be frustrated with her at this point. After all, Kate's gotten all kinds of bad press lately ... especially because ex Jon Gosselin has been opening up about what their divorce and the years since were really like.
-
-
So far, neither Jon nor Kate have shared their thoughts on this news.
Kate has been silent on social media for months, and Jon's Instagram is all about his family -- including kids Hannah and Collin, who now live with him full time. The news that Kate's been fired hasn't been officially confirmed yet, either, so we'll just have to wait and see if there are any updates.
-
We're definitely interested to see what Kate does next.
If we've learned anything about this lady in the years since Jon & Kate Plus 8, it's that she always has a plan, so we're sure she'll be just fine. In the meantime, we just hope the kids are doing all right, despite all the drama that seems to have been constantly surrounding their family lately.
Share this Story