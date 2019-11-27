Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Back to Work After a 6-Week Break

Splash News
Their vacation is ending, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't wasting any time! It's official: Harry and Meghan's first 2020 engagement is here, so it sounds like they're both anxious to get back to work doing their royal duties.
And even more exciting than that, it means we'll get new pictures of the adorable Duke and Duchess of Sussex soon.
Meghan and Harry are set to visit Canada House in London on January 7.
According to People, the Sussexes just announced that they'll be meeting with Janice Charette, who is the high commissioner in Canada to the UK to "thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada."
Makes sense -- they just spent much of their time off hanging out in Canada. What better way to celebrate their return to work?
That's not all Meghan and Harry will be doing that day, though.
They're also planning to visit the Canada Gallery to see art done by indigenous artists, as well as meeting with those who are responsible for maintaining the relationship between Canada and the UK.
And Meghan and Harry have done a little of that on their own, too. We can't forget how they helped a fan with a selfie while hiking during their break!
So far, there's no word on what else Meghan and Harry are up to this month.
We're looking forward to finding out what else this adorable family will be up to in 2020.
