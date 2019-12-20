Josh Gad Shares the Sweetest Video of His Daughter Having a Major Revelation

Anyone who follows Josh Gad on Instagram knows how important his kids are to him, and it sounds like they were actually important to the plot of Frozen 2, too. Apparently, one of Josh's daughters inspired Olaf's journey in the sequel to the Disney movie, and he shared the sweetest video explaining why. This celebrity dad is a pretty cool guy.
-
Josh shared a video of his daughter crying because she realized she will have to grow up someday.
We're right there with her -- despite the freedom we get as adults, being a kid is where it's at. And many other kids come to this realization just like she did and react in a similar way with lots of tears.
"I constantly look back at it as a reminder of the fragility of youth and our struggle to make sense of our place in this rapid world," Josh wrote of the video in his caption.
-
Olaf deals with realizing how things change in 'Frozen 2,' and as it turns out, that all comes from Josh's daughter.
-
-
Growing up really can be the worst sometimes, but Josh's daughters are lucky to have a dad like him.
... As if it's not cool enough to have a dad who voices a character in one of the most popular Disney movies ever. But for him to include their own experiences in bringing that character to life?
Too cool -- and definitely something they'll appreciate so much when they're older.
-
We all have to grow up, but it doesn't have to be that bad.
And in the meantime, Josh's daughters -- Ava, 9, and Isabella, 5 -- have a pretty awesome dad to help through the ups and downs that come with it.
If there's a Frozen 3 in our future (we would not be surprised), we hope more of the actors' personal lives are included. We just know that Kristen Bell's kids have gotta be giving her some good material...
Share this Story