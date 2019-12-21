People Can't Stop Talking About Prince George's Plaid Pants

Splash News
If there's one thing the royal family likes doing around the holidays, it's wishing its many fans and followers well on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth, along with the Cambridge and Sussex families, all shared adorable photos on social media during December, sending warm wishes to everyone around the globe. The pics, as always, were very cute, featuring never-before-seen shots of little Archie Harrison, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
However!
There's one photo in particular, shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen, and Prince Charles, that has everyone talking.
-
Didn't think Prince George could get any cuter? Feast your eyes on this, people:
DYING!
The photo was posted as a means to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Here's what William and Kate's Instagram page posted alongside the photo:
Happy New Year!
A new portrait of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George has been released to mark the start of a new decade.
Wishing all of our followers a happy and healthy 2020!
All of the heirs together. Adorable!
-
Now, this wasn't the first time we saw Queen Elizabeth, Charles, William, and George together this Christmas.
A few days before Christmas, the royal family shared a few sweet photos (and a video!) of the Queen, along with the three future kings, making special Christmas puddings. George -- obviously -- was the most into it and basically took charge.
The thing about this photo, though, as compared to the other, is that we can't see Prince George's pants. In the New Year's version, we see that George is wearing plaid -- tartan, specifically -- pants.
Can you even?! Fans couldn't get enough, and they flocked to the comments section to praise the plaid pants. One commenter wrote, "I love George's trousers," and another offered, "Beautiful to see four generations together. Also, I love George's tartan trousers. So cute."
-
-
We have a sneaking suspicion we know who dressed George for the occasion. Any guesses?
-
In terms of treating us with cute photos of their kids, the Cambridges really outdid themselves this year.
Not only did we see George whip up a fancy holiday pudding with his predecessors, but we also got to see him and Charlotte partake in the annual royal family Christmas walk -- where he wore pants again.
From the looks of things, George (and his fashion) is really coming into his own, and we are so here for it. Can't wait to see what he and Charlotte wear next year.
Who knows? Maybe even she'll be wearing pants?!
