People Can't Stop Talking About Prince George's Plaid Pants



Splash News

If there's one thing the royal family likes doing around the holidays, it's wishing its many fans and followers well on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth, along with the Cambridge and Sussex families, all shared adorable photos on social media during December, sending warm wishes to everyone around the globe. The pics, as always, were very cute, featuring never-before-seen shots of little Archie Harrison, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However!

There's one photo in particular, shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen, and Prince Charles, that has everyone talking.