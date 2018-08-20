New Mama June Update Reveals Her Money Troubles Are Far From Over

Splash News
Just when we thought the drama with Mama June and Geno Doak couldn't possibly get worse, it does. In the latest update in their hotel hopping saga, it sounds like June and Geno were kicked out of a hotel in Georgia -- and this comes just days after news broke that they owe money for damaging a room during one of their last overnight stays.
Reportedly, June has been kicked out of a Residence Inn in McDonough, Georgia, after running up an unpaid $2,000 bill.
According to TMZ, she's been renting out multiple rooms for herself and some friends since Thanksgiving. When the hotel approached her for payment, she was unable to cough up the full amount, because she was a few hundred dollars short.
This led to her and her posse getting kicked out, needless to say.
June, Geno, and their friends left ... but not without leaving a mess.
Fortunately, the rooms have been cleaned, but June and her group were forced to find another place to stay -- and it sounds as if they just went to a different hotel nearby.
Since we first caught word that June sold her house last year, it appears that hopping from hotel to hotel has been her game plan, but if she keeps running into issues, maybe it would be better for her to find a more permanent place to stay.
This news comes after June and Geno trashed a room at a Fairfield Inn & Suites.
After a fight between them turned physical, they broke a mirror and caused $1,000 in damages to the room -- and it sounds like it was left a total disaster in their wake.
Now, it sounds like they'll have to pay that bill, too, and all of this makes the speculation that June is going broke that much more credible.
Whatever's coming next for June, we hope this downward spiral comes to an end soon.
It definitely sounds as if she has plenty of family ready to help her -- when she's willing to accept their help (and likely break things off with Geno), that is.
In the meantime, we hope she's ready for what's coming down the pike related to her felony drug charges. It's going to be an interesting year for June for sure.
