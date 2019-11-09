Kate Middleton Is Taking the 'Week-Long' Approach to Her Birthday This Year

Splash News
January can be a depressing month for many, but not for Kate Middleton. Even though spring is still a ways off and the holidays are but a distant memory, the Duchess of Cambridge is making the most of the first month of the new decade -- and with good reason: It's her birthday. This Thursday, Kate Middleton turns 38, and she's already gathered her friends and family and started the festivities.
We respect this so much.
-
Over the weekend, William and Kate hosted some of their nearest and dearest at Anmer Hall, their country estate in Norfolk.
-
Typically, William and Kate take it easy at the start of the year, usually hosting friends at their country home -- which coincidentally coincides with Kate's birthday.
-
-
Noticeably absent from the bday festivities (so far) were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Royal fans still are unsure about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts, but there have been a few reports that the pair are still in Canada, where they've decided to "take on more work."
And even with that being said, people shouldn't read into the Sussex's absence too much because Kate's sister Pippa and her brother James weren't in Norfolk either. Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, along with James and his fiancée, Alizee Thevent, were all recently spotted in St. Barths, swimming, eating ice cream, and probably not thinking about their eldest sister's birthday.
(Sorry, Kate. Islands will do that to people.)
-
Again, Kate's birthday still isn't for a few days, so her actual celebration is still a mystery.
Share this Story