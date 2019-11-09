Kate Middleton Is Taking the 'Week-Long' Approach to Her Birthday This Year

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton
Splash News

January can be a depressing month for many, but not for Kate Middleton. Even though spring is still a ways off and the holidays are but a distant memory, the Duchess of Cambridge is making the most of the first month of the new decade -- and with good reason: It's her birthday. This Thursday, Kate Middleton turns 38, and she's already gathered her friends and family and started the festivities. 

We respect this so much. 

  • Over the weekend, William and Kate hosted some of their nearest and dearest at Anmer Hall, their country estate in Norfolk. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    On Sunday, the duke and duchess were seen heading to church with Queen Elizabeth (as one does when they're in Norfolk), along with those who were in attendance for the celebration. 

    In addition to Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, William's longtime friend Tom van Straubenzee and his fiancée, Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, were there, as well as the couple's close friends James Meade and his wife Laura, and David and Rose, Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

    • Advertisement

  • Typically, William and Kate take it easy at the start of the year, usually hosting friends at their country home -- which coincidentally coincides with Kate's birthday.

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Usually the gang goes shooting and takes part in other bucolic activities, and on occasion Queen Elizabeth even hosts them at her country home, Sandringham, for dinner. 

    For her birthday, as far as the public knows, Kate usually does something small and intimate, such as having a quiet dinner at home in Kensington Palace with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. On occasion, though, like last year, the duchess will have a Part Two to her birthday, with friends and family in Norfolk. 

    Sounds like this year may be a two-celebration birthday again.

  • Noticeably absent from the bday festivities (so far) were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Royal fans still are unsure about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts, but there have been a few reports that the pair are still in Canada, where they've decided to "take on more work."

    And even with that being said, people shouldn't read into the Sussex's absence too much because Kate's sister Pippa and her brother James weren't in Norfolk either. Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, along with James and his fiancée, Alizee Thevent, were all recently spotted in St. Barths, swimming, eating ice cream, and probably not thinking about their eldest sister's birthday. 

    (Sorry, Kate. Islands will do that to people.)

  • Again, Kate's birthday still isn't for a few days, so her actual celebration is still a mystery. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    We're guessing something quiet with the fam, maybe a roast chicken or two, and some homemade cards from George and Charlotte. 

    Overall, sounds like the perfect birthday -- especially if you've been partying the weekend before!

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement