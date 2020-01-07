20 of Kate Middleton's Most Eye-Catching Necklaces

Image: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images What's the best part about being a member of the royal family? Some would argue it's the fame. Others would say that it's the opulence of living in a palace and having servants at one's beck and call. But some people just want an excuse to wear some diamonds -- and who doesn't? There's no shortage on style at Buckingham Palace, and this is because of all the fancy, ornate jewelry reserved for the royals. Queen Elizabeth may have the biggest collection, but Kate Middleton is definitely taking up the gauntlet when it comes to accessorizing. Need proof? It's around her neck!

Kate definitely has one of the most refined royal pallets when it comes to neckwear. She's all about class first, diamonds later -- and we're here for it. It's not every day that she wears something ostentatious and opulent. Most days, we see her rocking something fairly casual compared to the jewels we're used to imagining royals wearing. But don't be fooled -- just because it looks simple doesn't mean it isn't worth more than all our student loans combined. For example, the gold necklace she wore on her visit to the National Portrait Gallery was valued at 50k pounds (which is over $65,000). The royals mean business when it comes to jewelry.

Still, when she wants to put on the ritz, she seriously puts it on. Who wouldn't, if they had the opportunity to attend royal banquets? It gives her the opportunity to rock some of necklaces Prince William gave her, at the very least! Royal event or not, though here are all our favorite necklaces worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.