20 of Kate Middleton's Most Eye-Catching Necklaces

What's the best part about being a member of the royal family? Some would argue it's the fame. Others would say that it's the opulence of living in a palace and having servants at one's beck and call. But some people just want an excuse to wear some diamonds -- and who doesn't? There's no shortage on style at Buckingham Palace, and this is because of all the fancy, ornate jewelry reserved for the royals. Queen Elizabeth may have the biggest collection, but Kate Middleton is definitely taking up the gauntlet when it comes to accessorizing.
Kate definitely has one of the most refined royal pallets when it comes to neckwear. She's all about class first, diamonds later -- and we're here for it. It's not every day that she wears something ostentatious and opulent. Most days, we see her rocking something fairly casual compared to the jewels we're used to imagining royals wearing. But don't be fooled -- just because it looks simple doesn't mean it isn't worth more than all our student loans combined. For example, the gold necklace she wore on her visit to the National Portrait Gallery was valued at 50k pounds (which is over $65,000). The royals mean business when it comes to jewelry.
Still, when she wants to put on the ritz, she seriously puts it on. Who wouldn't, if they had the opportunity to attend royal banquets? It gives her the opportunity to rock some of necklaces Prince William gave her, at the very least! Royal event or not, though here are all our favorite necklaces worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Royal Banquet1
Kate Middleton looked like true royalty while at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2018. If there were ever a crown designed for a neck, this necklace would be it. With the addition of that breathtaking tiara, we're seriously smitten!
Faith Fab2
Nothing to be cross about here! Kate's outfit for the most recent Trooping the Colour event was already bright and festive, but nothing was brighter than the gleam of her cross necklace (except, of course, her smile).
Anniversary Opulence3
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip definitely know how to throw an extravagant dinner party. Kate donned this insanely stunning necklace to help them celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in style! (SO jealous.)
Blue & Bright4
Who doesn't love sparkly things? The blue of this outfit totally brings out the shine in Kate's eyes -- and in her jewelry! We love how the earrings match the necklace. They reflect so much color (which is perfect for Kate).
Ruby Realness5
What's better than diamonds? More diamonds -- and different kinds of gemstones to decorate the diamonds with! We love Kate's necklace -- she's serving some ruby realness while keeping things extra opulent.
Silver Shine6
There's nothing more glamorous than glitter -- that's why we love the sparkle of Kate's dress. That gorgeous gem really reflects how dazzling the whole ensemble really is. An accessory goes a long way!
Ocean Hearted7
Real talk: If this gem were bigger and shaped a little differently, it would be a dead ringer for the Titanic necklace. Don't throw this one over the balcony, Kate! (Unless it's to a lucky royal fan below, in which case, go for it.)
Simple Style8
Kate has great taste in classic jewelry. Just because she's a royal doesn't mean she has to go over the top. A simple matching earring/necklace combo is enough to accentuate any look -- and this one definitely proves it!
Eye-Catching Emeralds9
OK -- she really went all out on this one! Then again, who wouldn't glam themselves up for the British Academy Film Awards? The BAFTAs are a pretty big deal, so it calls for big jewelry. She's rocking those rocks!
Gilded Gems10
We all know how sunny Kate Middleton is. She can practically clear the clouds away. It makes sense that she would have a necklace to match her personality: royal, bright, beautiful, and golden -- just like her heart!
Dazzling Diamonds11
Now that's royalty! The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in the Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace that she wore to the Portrait Gala in 2014. We still haven't forgotten it -- and we wonder if we'll ever see it again!
Sky-ish Sparkle12
We're living for these colors. The white and blue reminds us of the sky, which is reflected beautifully in Kate's necklace! Although it seems simple, this cerulean accessory really complements her entire ensemble.
Girl's Best Friend13
Just when we think she's outdone her last diamond debut, she pulls out another. How is it possible to rock this many gems without looking gaudy!? We'd wager that it has something to do with the dozens of diamonds around her neck.
Total Perfection14
Circles have a ton of meaning, one of which is "perfection" or "wholeness." We'd say Kate embodies wholeness in this happy pic. That glamorous circle necklace may have more meaning than what meets the eye!
Perfect Pearl15
Kate Middleton rocks so many refined outfits, we can't even count them all. She has a natural talent for looking as poised as possible, so pearls are perfect for posh portraits. (Even if they're fake, they're still fab.)
Gold Glint16
The best part about any piece of jewelry? The way the light catches it. Sure, diamonds are the go-to for any aristocrat leaving for an afternoon outing, but gold has its own perks. Plus, it's not too hard to get matching earrings.
Magnificent Magenta17
We know that a royal family member would never waste their time on fake diamonds, but we're still having a hard time believing that gorgeous gemstone is surrounded by real ones. Adding the earrings, that pendant necklace must come with a hefty price tag!
Silver Belle18
We adore Kate for her class. Diamonds and gold aren't always necessary to make up a royal look -- this silver necklace-and-earring set proves it. No matter what Kate is wearing, though, everything seems to match her smile: gorgeous!
Golden Gal19
Here's the aforementioned $65,000+ gold necklace we were talking about! We love long necklaces like these -- now comes the task of finding a good dupe of this as Forever21. Everyone, keep those eyes peeled!
Drive-By Royal20
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the king and queen of Spain back in 2017 -- and boy we'd give a lot to be in that room full of royals. Kate did her best to keep her diamond-encrusted ensemble on the down low, but honestly, there's no keeping that look a secret.