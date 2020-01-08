18 Meghan Markle Fashion Moments To Re-create on a Budget

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images We thought Kate Middleton was a breath of fresh air when she became a member of the British royal family. And then we met Meghan Markle, who brought with her welcome winds of change, in more ways than one, including through a fashion sense that is at once enviable and surprisingly easy to emulate on a budget. Meghan has always had strong fashion identity: modern but approachable, a mix of laid-back Cali style, and a bit of New York edge, with influences from the places she's called home (Canada and Britain). Yes, she has access to top designers and the money to spend on the rack as well as custom pieces (thanks to Prince Charles, who funds her clothing budget, not taxpayers). But Meghan's look is easy to copy. That's because of her unfussy approach to fashion -- mixing updated classics and trend pieces as well as high and street style, and her and smart way of repurposing well-chosen basics such as blazers, button-down shirts, and sheath dresses. It's all relatable and accessible to the average woman. And it definitely helps that Meghan's fashion sense is so popular that pieces she wears sell out almost immediately -- a phenomenon known as the Meghan Effect, which often inspires mass market stores, small chains, and indie online retailers to supply eager fashion fans with similar styles.

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan represents Queen Elizabeth wherever she goes, but at the same time, she is blessedly free of much of the massive conservative style demands that her sister-in-law adheres to as a future queen. That's proven to be key for Meghan in adjusting to her new life, and time and again, she's used fashion not just to look amazing, but to make silent statements that nevertheless speak loudly and make a difference in causes she cares about.

Consider the capsule collection at British retailer Marks & Spencer, which debuted in September. Proceeds from the five pieces will benefit Smart Works, a charity Meghan has worked with, which helps women find jobs as well as work-appropriate clothing.



Meghan is also highly aware of the kind of social impact fashion can have. Time and again, she has worn clothing that highlights little-known designers local to places she's visited, such as South Africa and New Zealand, and supported ethical clothing companies whose mission includes combating human trafficking in a concrete way and using sustainable materials and business practices.

But at the end of the day, Meghan is also a woman who was her own fully formed person, with a career and a life, before love came calling in the form of Prince Harry. That is reflected in the way she tries to remain true to herself via her fashion choices, despite joining one of the most famous families and institutions in the world. Many of her brightest and best fashion moments have come when she pushes the envelope and redefines what it means to walk and talk and dress like a royal. Being inspired by Meghan's fashion, enough to buy a piece or two for ourselves on a budget, not only means looking chic but also supporting the idea that women should be able to insist on remaining themselves no matter what life throws their way.

Here are 18 Meghan Markle looks made affordable.

