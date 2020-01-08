18 Meghan Markle Fashion Moments To Re-create on a Budget

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
We thought Kate Middleton was a breath of fresh air when she became a member of the British royal family. And then we met Meghan Markle, who brought with her welcome winds of change, in more ways than one, including through a fashion sense that is at once enviable and surprisingly easy to emulate on a budget.
Meghan has always had strong fashion identity: modern but approachable, a mix of laid-back Cali style, and a bit of New York edge, with influences from the places she's called home (Canada and Britain). Yes, she has access to top designers and the money to spend on the rack as well as custom pieces (thanks to Prince Charles, who funds her clothing budget, not taxpayers). But Meghan's look is easy to copy. That's because of her unfussy approach to fashion -- mixing updated classics and trend pieces as well as high and street style, and her and smart way of repurposing well-chosen basics such as blazers, button-down shirts, and sheath dresses.
It's all relatable and accessible to the average woman. And it definitely helps that Meghan's fashion sense is so popular that pieces she wears sell out almost immediately -- a phenomenon known as the Meghan Effect, which often inspires mass market stores, small chains, and indie online retailers to supply eager fashion fans with similar styles.
As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan represents Queen Elizabeth wherever she goes, but at the same time, she is blessedly free of much of the massive conservative style demands that her sister-in-law adheres to as a future queen. That's proven to be key for Meghan in adjusting to her new life, and time and again, she's used fashion not just to look amazing, but to make silent statements that nevertheless speak loudly and make a difference in causes she cares about.
Consider the capsule collection at British retailer Marks & Spencer, which debuted in September. Proceeds from the five pieces will benefit Smart Works, a charity Meghan has worked with, which helps women find jobs as well as work-appropriate clothing.
Meghan is also highly aware of the kind of social impact fashion can have. Time and again, she has worn clothing that highlights little-known designers local to places she's visited, such as South Africa and New Zealand, and supported ethical clothing companies whose mission includes combating human trafficking in a concrete way and using sustainable materials and business practices.
But at the end of the day, Meghan is also a woman who was her own fully formed person, with a career and a life, before love came calling in the form of Prince Harry. That is reflected in the way she tries to remain true to herself via her fashion choices, despite joining one of the most famous families and institutions in the world. Many of her brightest and best fashion moments have come when she pushes the envelope and redefines what it means to walk and talk and dress like a royal. Being inspired by Meghan's fashion, enough to buy a piece or two for ourselves on a budget, not only means looking chic but also supporting the idea that women should be able to insist on remaining themselves no matter what life throws their way.
Here are 18 Meghan Markle looks made affordable.
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Black Cocktail Dress1
What an elegant dress. The sheer sleeves and modest slit add just touch of sensuality. Meghan chose this $2,800 beauty by Givenchy, the same design house that crafted her wedding dress, to go on her first solo royal engagement at the Royal Academy of Arts in September 2018.
-
Black Cocktail Dress For Less2
Well, this is affordable perfection. The stretchy sheath shape is universally flattering, and the very delicate flower appliques are an oh-so-pretty touch. This works for evening weddings and work events -- anything that calls for a graceful entrance.
Shein Elegant Mesh Contrast Bishop Sleeve Pencil Dress, ($30, Amazon)
-
-
White Button-Down Shirt3
At this point, Meghan is synonymous with crisp white button-down shirts. She must own a closetful of the classic closet staple, which she pairs with everything from ripped jeans to formal wear. She even had Givenchy make a custom button-down for her, which she wore to the Endeavour Fund Awards in February 2018. Now that's pure fashion love.
-
White Button-Down Shirt For Less4
Yes, one could buy an inexpensive white button-down, but a good one is an investment, and it's worth it. This one, from DKNY, is blindingly white, crisp, and has lovely details -- such as two neat pleats at the sleeves leading into the cuffs -- which are accented with buttons. Wear it sleeves down or roll them up, tuck the high-low hem in or air it out. It's a great shirt any way it's worn. With a white button-down, it's all about the options.
DKNY Cotton Button Front Shirt ($80, Macys)
-
-
Black Jumpsuit5
Meghan wore this cute $120 Everlane jumpsuit (a relative bargain) on a visit to chat with female entrepreneurs during her and Prince Harry's South African tour. Smart choice. What could be better than a piece that goes on in 10 seconds flat but still looks great? BTW, pant legs that reach down to above the ankle are a welcome change. Not every pant needs to graze the ground.
-
Black Jumpsuit For Less6
This one's a teensy bit sexier than Meghan's, but then again, not everyone needs to avoid ticking off a queen with fashion choices -- so we're going for it. The wrap belt is a nice finishing touch, and the pant legs are sleek and high enough to let a beautiful pair of shoes shine. Throw on a blazer and we've got a work outfit. Throw it off when it's time for drinks.
ASOS Design Wrap Front Jumpsuit ($60, ASOS)
-
-
Red Leather Skirt7
Meghan is a master of tone-on-tone outfits, and we're huge fans as well, because few things command attention more or make us feel as put together. This outfit, in the red family, echoes others that Meghan has worn in the past in shades of hunter green. It's a winner in large part because of the gorgeous $595 Boss lambskin midi leather skirt in a warm red.
-
Red (Vegan) Leather Skirt For Less8
If the equivalent of two months worth of groceries seems like a lot to plunk down for a skirt or wearing animal skin is a no-go, this is the perfect clone to Meghan's skirt. Made from vegan leather -- aka a miraculous rayon and polyurethane blend -- it looks amazing on and has a kick pleat in the back to allow more movement than pencil skirts usually do. A total winner.
She's Irresistible Red Wine Vegan Leather Pencil Skirt ($38, Lulus)
-
-
White Halter Top Dress9
Meghan's reception dress, designed by Stella McCartney, was a stunner and at least as big a revelation as her ultra modern boatneck wedding dress. Sexy yet classy, the mock neck halter shape at the top accentuated her toned shoulders and the flare at the bottom gave her a curvier silhouette. The gleaming silk dress, rumored to have cost a hefty $157,000, moved like a dream and highlighted her skin color. Just lovely.
-
White Halter Top Dress For Less10
Los Angeles-based clothing company Fashion Nova makes no bones about the fact that this dress was inspired by Meghan's reception dress. There's even a picture of Meghan in her McCartney right next to the listing on the website, and then there's the name (see below). This is a lovely, simplified (but fully lined) version in the lightest off-white. It's got an affordable price and stellar reviews.
The Royal Debut Dress ($50, FashionNova)
-
-
Ripped Jeans11
Back when Meghan still wore blue jeans in public (something she's done maybe twice since her marriage), she wore ripped blue jeans in public to Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Canada. Though she still takes as many fashion risks as her position will allow, we miss seeing her in these more relaxed moments, wearing clothes to match a carefree vibe.
-
Ripped Jeans For Less12
Great fit, thanks in part of a mid-rise that hits exactly right -- wonderful color with subtle variation, and just enough strategic rips. We love that the hems are frayed evenly. That means we can roll them up a bit and rock these jeans with a great pair of heels, a la Meghan.
Womens Mid-Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans ($35, Target)
-
-
Slim Black Pants13
This McQueen pantsuit is hands down one the coolest thing that Meghan has ever worn, if not the coolest. And when she wore it to the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018, it actually raised eyebrows for not being a coat dress. (Basically, the royal woman uniform.) Let's discuss the pants first, because they're slim and sleek and tapered off so they make legs look a mile high.
And who doesn't want that?
-
Slim Black Pants For Less14
These ASOS pants have pockets, so already, they're winning. They're sleek but they also stretch, so they're definitely doable for work. Plus, they have those snazzy seams down the front, for exra-leg lengthening illusion. We're in.
ASOS Design Tailored Smart Mix & Match Cigarette Suit Pants ($33, ASOS)
-
-
Slim Black Blazer15
Part two of the McQueen suit is of course the blazer, which has a single button closure that creates a sexy deep-v cleavage -- though Meghan chose to wear a pussy-bow blouse on this occasion -- and beautifully contoured power shoulder pads. It's a piece that the blazer-loving Meghan has repeated often, and we totally see why.
-
Slim Black Blazer For Less16
Here's a one we'd wear over and over. This slim-fit blazer, which has a hidden clasp rather than buttons, has beautiful lines and a sheen that's just enough to make it truly special. The possibilities are endless on how to wear it.
ZingineW Slim Fitted Blazer ($31, Amazon)
-
-
Green-Gray Wrap Coat17
The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of wrap coats with oversized collars and has them in several colors, including white, ivory, being, pink, and red -- costing anywhere from $298 (such as this Club Monaco one), into the four figures. This olive colored one made its debut in New Zealand during the 2018 Australia tour.
-
Green-Gray Wrap Coat For Less18
What's so great about wrap coats that Meghan likes them so much? Well, they can adjust to changing weather. This wool blend coat, for example, can be worn as in the picture for cool days but drawn in a bit closer when the weather turns. They're also so easy to throw on on the way out the door.
Tahari Marla Oversized Collar Wool Blend Wrap Coat ($77, Amazon)
-
-
Black Skinny Jeans19
Meghan may have basically put away her blue jeans, but like sister-in-law Kate Middleton, she loves her black skinny jeans. They've become a staple of her work wardrobe for casual events, and she pairs them with blazers, utility jackets, blouses, and coats. In terms of brands, Meghan loves $195 jeans by Outland, a sustainable company committed to creating careers for women who have been affected by trafficking in Asia. When Meghan wore the company's jeans in Australia, it boosted sales by so much that the Aussie company was able to hire 30 more seamstresses at its Cambodia factory at fair wages.
Hooray for the Meghan Effect!
-
Black Skinny Jeans For Less20
Turns out a solid pair of black jeans is as close as the nearest Target. This pair, from Universal Threads, has a comfortable high rise and fits like a glove. At a modest $25, these jeans are affordable enough to buy a second pair to keep us in the black until laundry day.
Universal Thread High Rise Skinny Jeans ($25, Target)
-
-
White Blazer21
Meghan served up some stylish pregnancy fashion looks, and plenty of them included a beautifully tailored blazer worn over a dress or stretchy pants. She packed this stunning one by Aritzia in-house brand Babaton for her 2019 Morocco tour. It retails for $198 when it isn't sold out because of the Markle Effect, of course.
-
White Blazer For Less22
Meghan loves to push up her blazer sleeves, but we won't have to because this cute blazer has ruched them for us. With its barely-there lapels, razor-sharp corners, and slightly fuzzy texture, this is one unexpectedly interesting little blazer.
POGTMM Open Front Blazer ($24, Amazon)
-
-
Plaid Coat23
Part of the reason this $2,895 double-breasted wool and cashmere Burberry coat stands out among the many that Meghan has worn is that it's not a solid color (her preferred mode for coats) but a traditional tartan, or plaid, pattern. The other reason: It's freaking gorgeous! She wore it in February 2018, on her first official visit to Edinburgh, Scotland.
-
Plaid Coat For Less24
Meghan's tartan pattern is the one worn by the Scottish Black Watch battalion, part of the British Army, so it's no wonder she chose a coat that would have special meaning in Scotland. This shorter coat clearly takes inspiration from the pattern, and though shorter, it's actually warm, a blend of wool and polyester.
Allegra K Double Breasted Plaid Coat ($85, Amazon)
-
-
Denim Dress25
We love Meghan's subtly subversive fashion moments, and her wearing a denim dress -- to a polo tournament benefiting hubby's Sentebale charity -- is definitely one of them. A fabric with working-class roots that's usually reserved for casual clothes is not exactly a traditional choice for a royal's dress. But then again, who's going to complain to Meghan, when this lovely $2,190 piece was designed by haute couture legend Carolina Herrera? No one. Un-traditional royal, untraditional fashion.
Love it.
-
Denim Dress For Less26
This version may not have short sleeves, like Meghan's, but has the same fit and flare silhouette, which makes it both elegant and informal at the same time. And we love the pretty buttons and wrap tie at the waist -- a very Meghan touch seen on lots of the duchess's looks.
Bimba Denim Shirtdress with Pockets ($34, Amazon)
-
-
Sleeveless Yellow Dress27
Fans of the duchess went nuts when she wore a bright yellow dress to the Commonweath Youth Challenge event in July 2018 instead of her usual muted tones. She looked amazing, and our theory -- stay with us here -- is that because yellow is the color of children energy in feng shui, and because Meghan talked about the ancient Chinese art of using energy to bring harmony to one's life in her old blog, this dress is all about conceiving Archie.
... or, ya know, being a happy new spring bride.
-
Sleeveless Yellow Dress For Less28
There is no shortage of lovely sheath dresses on Amazon, but this is pretty close to being perfect. Stylish shape, zipper in the back, fully lined, great pop of color. Perfect for work, meeting the future in-laws, garden party ... pretty much anything on our plate.
Elisabet Tang Crew Neck Sleeveless Cocktail Dress ($26, Amazon)
-
-
Striped Button-Down Shirt29
Though Meghan loves pure white button-downs, and they're usually what she rocks when wearing separates, she took a break and wore this bright blue and white striped piece that is an instant eye catcher to the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2018. It's a Ralph Lauren shirt paired with pants by the designer.
-
Striped Button-Down Shirt For Less30
How about we take a striped button-down to the next level? Why not. How about this one, which is made out of beautiful linen but still has a relaxed, unstarched vibe? It's easy to level up with dressier pants (or even a high-waisted skirt, a la Meghan), or make it casual with a simple roll of the sleeves.
Camixa Linen Button Down Striped Blouse ($50, Amazon)
-
-
White Palazzo Pants31
OK, so when Meghan wore this Ralph Lauren outfit in 2018, she hadn't been to the tournament since 2016, when she was a guest of the designer -- whose PR team includes the lifelong friend of Prince Harry's rumored to have been the one to introduce the couple that year. Love the special significance of the outfit and these gorgeous silk pants that seem to go on forever.
-
White Palazzo Pants For Less32
Duchesses may be able to wear white silk pants that kiss the floor without having to worry about getting grass stains out, but the rest of us need white pants to be practical as well as beautiful. This pair is just that. They're made of a proprietary knit material, have a tummy controlling waistband, and are wrinkle resistant so they travel well.
Boston Proper Palazzo Pants ($70, Amazon)
-
-
Pinstripe Dress33
This gorgeous, $1,200 Altuzarra dress, which Meghan wore to the Commonwealth Youth Forum in 2018 -- just a few weeks before her wedding -- combines a lot of things that she loves to wear: blazer, trench-style buttons, pinstripes, and cross-body purses. We love how this look says loud and clear that she would continue to bring her own personal style into her life as a royal, rather than be swallowed up by her new role. It may be the ultimate Meghan look, and rightly one the most beloved by fans.
-
Pinstripe Dress For Less34
Whew! This dress may not be a dead ringer for the Altuzarra, but it, too, combines Meghan's beloved features a blazer lapels, delicate pinstripes, faux horn trench-style buttons -- in one single piece. Easy to wear and versatile, it looks perfect for a gallery walk on a Saturday afternoon.
Solinnarry Striped Sleeveless Blazer Dress ($26, Amazon)
-
-
Tuxedo Dress35
Imagine going to see the game-changing musical Hamilton in a boring, Queen-approved floral frump of a dress. Not happening. This tuxedo dress is just so chic and sexy, just like Meghan and Harry. They look like a young, in-love couple on date night, which let's not forget, is what they actually are, titles and massive responsibilities aside.
-
Tuxedo Dress For Less36
A whole tuxedo dress for $21? Sounds hard to believe, but 1,150 reviewers have given this one 4.5 stars out of 5, so we'll bite! Want it to look even more tuxedo-y? Just spend a couple of bucks to change the buttons for ones covered in shiny black fabric. Warning: The skirt is night-out short, so this piece is NSFW, unless one adds a skirt that hits just above the knee, that is.
Solid Double Button Blazer Dress ($21, Shein)