Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Helped Out a Fan in Need on a Hike

A woman and her boyfriend were hiking on Vancouver Island, Canada, when Meghan and Harry noticed them struggling with their selfie stick.

"We've been doing this hike on New Year's Day for the past two years. We took a little picnic out and we were finishing up and trying to get some selfies with the nice backdrop when a woman came up to us and asked if we wanted her to take our photo," Asymina Kantorowicz explained to People. "We had noticed the group before, it was otherwise pretty secluded. They had two dogs with them and we wanted to pet one."



The group in question included Meghan and Harry, of course.