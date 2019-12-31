Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Helped Out a Fan in Need on a Hike

Splash News
Leave it to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to save the day! Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped out a fan while she was on a hike recently, because honestly, when are these two not helping other people? Even when they're on vacation, they don't stop!
There's nothing that surprises us about this story at all, but it is really sweet.
A woman and her boyfriend were hiking on Vancouver Island, Canada, when Meghan and Harry noticed them struggling with their selfie stick.
Funnily enough, it wasn't Meghan who Asymina recognized first -- it was her 'Suits' co-star, Abigail Spencer!
Asymina also had nothing but positive things to say about Meghan.
This just goes to show that exercise pays off.
Might as well take a hike -- we truly never know if we're going to run into various members of the royal family while we're out there!
if anyone needs us, we'll be over here, seething in jealousy. Such a cool encounter, and we know Asymina and her boyfriend will remember it forever.
