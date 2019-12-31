Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Helped Out a Fan in Need on a Hike

Leave it to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to save the day! Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped out a fan while she was on a hike recently, because honestly, when are these two not helping other people? Even when they're on vacation, they don't stop! 

There's nothing that surprises us about this story at all, but it is really sweet. 

  • A woman and her boyfriend were hiking on Vancouver Island, Canada, when Meghan and Harry noticed them struggling with their selfie stick. 

    "We've been doing this hike on New Year's Day for the past two years. We took a little picnic out and we were finishing up and trying to get some selfies with the nice backdrop when a woman came up to us and asked if we wanted her to take our photo," Asymina Kantorowicz explained to People. "We had noticed the group before, it was otherwise pretty secluded. They had two dogs with them and we wanted to pet one."

    The group in question included Meghan and Harry, of course. 

  • Funnily enough, it wasn't Meghan who Asymina recognized first -- it was her 'Suits' co-star, Abigail Spencer! 

    "I'm a Suits fan and I first noticed Abigail and then I looked up and realized it was Meghan taking the photo. Then I looked back at the group and realized Prince Harry was there too!" she added. "I couldn't believe who it was. There was Meghan smiling at me, waiting to take the photo and it was just shock at that moment and disbelief."

    Harry and Meghan joked with them while they took the photo, which means they're just as down-to-earth as we've always imagined. We're so jealous! 

  • Asymina also had nothing but positive things to say about Meghan.

    "She seemed happy and down-to-earth -- she was just enjoying her New Year's hike with her husband and friend," she said. "She and Harry seemed really happy -- like a happy newly married couple. I wish baby Archie had been there! I hope they're enjoying their stay on Vancouver Island."

    We love hearing this! And we're so glad that they're enjoying their time off. After the year they've had, they both deserve it.

  • This just goes to show that exercise pays off. 

    Might as well take a hike -- we truly never know if we're going to run into various members of the royal family while we're out there! 

    if anyone needs us, we'll be over here, seething in jealousy. Such a cool encounter, and we know Asymina and her boyfriend will remember it forever. 

