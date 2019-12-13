Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Reportedly Planning Baby #5

Ready for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to bring another baby into the world? Looks like it might be happening sooner than we all thought. Reportedly, Kim and Kanye are already planning their fifth child -- even though Psalm was born less than a year ago.
Hmm ... could there really be truth to these rumors?
Reportedly, Kanye wants to get the ball rolling on the next baby with their surrogate ASAP.
"Kanye wants as many blood heirs to inherit his legacy. He says it's no coincidence that he and Kim got back on track after the last baby came into their lives," a source told Radar Online.
Well, this part sounds believable -- the Kanye we know probably does want a ton of "blood heirs." But we're not sure about the rest of it.
And as for Kim? Well, if she's gonna have another kid, she wants it to be soon.
In fact, the source says she wants to be done having kids by the time she turns 40 this year -- not that we blame her for it. We wouldn't be surprised if she wanted to live out her golden years with Kanye and zero small children, so they'd have to be out of her house by then.
"She's got this 'now or never' attitude about having one more kid," the source added.
Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised either way.
Can't blame Kim if she wants to slow down on the babies because Psalm is still so young. But we also can't blame her if she wants to complete her family soon. Unfortunately, only she and Kanye really know what's going on, and it could be awhile before they decide to update us.
But no matter what happens, we love watching Kim and Kanye's adorable family grow.
North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the cutest, so of course, a potential baby No. 5 would be, too. They've definitely had their ups and downs, but this family is sticking together, and we can't wait to see what the future holds ... whether they end up having more kids or not.
