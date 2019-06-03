Derick Dillard Thinks the Duggar Kids Deserve Their Own Show Away From Jim Bob

Derick's been answering fans' questions in his Instagram comments pretty frequently lately, and now, he's back to share more insight.

According to Derick, the Duggar kids should have their own show, and we like this idea. We'd love more of a focus on Jill, Jinger, Jessa, Joy, John David, and the others as they're out on their own and figuring out life separately from their huge family.

And we're not gonna lie -- some focus on Jana would be great too. We're so curious about what she's been up to!