Derick Dillard Thinks the Duggar Kids Deserve Their Own Show Away From Jim Bob

Lately, Derick Dillard has been all about sharing his opinions with the world ... especially when it comes to wife Jill Duggar's family (particularly her dad, Jim Bob). And now, he's opening up about what move he thinks TLC should make next. Apparently, Derick thinks the Duggar kids should get their own show, and we gotta say we don't disagree.
Derick's been answering fans' questions in his Instagram comments pretty frequently lately, and now, he's back to share more insight.
Derick has made it clear that 'Counting On' hasn't been good for his family.
In fact, from everything Derick has said on Instagram and shared on Twitter, it seems like he and Jill weren't paid for their time on the show, and ultimately, it came at the cost of the relationship with Jill's family.
It's no wonder that if they returned to TV, they'd want to consider something totally different than Counting On.
These days, it seems like Jill and Derick are doing their own thing.
They spent Christmas without Jill's extended family after choosing to celebrate Thanksgiving the same way. The fact that there's a rift has been obvious for a long time, but now, there's no denying it -- and it appears Derick doesn't want to.
Here's hoping the drama dies down for them soon.
And in the meantime, we're really rooting for that spinoff show. We would definitely watch, and we know we're not the only ones.
Besides, a bigger platform for Derick to spill the tea? Yep, we support it!
