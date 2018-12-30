Jessie J Goes Off After Report Surfaces She's Still Mourning Channing Tatum Split

When it comes to her personal life, Jessie J does NOT play. After one of her recent Instagram posts made headlines, Jessie called out a news outlet that speculated about her heartbreak ... tying it to her split with Channing Tatum, not the death of her friend, which her post was really about.
(Uh oh.)
-
It all started when Jessie posted a lengthy caption on Instagram about healing from and coping with trauma.
"With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places," Jessie J wrote. "They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up."
She ended her message by offering up the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, adding, "We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears."
This definitely points to something heartbreaking, but Jessie wasn't going into too many personal details here.
-
Welp, a gossip site speculated that Jessie's post was about her split from Channing, and Jessie shut that down fast.
As captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram, Jessie quickly left a comment, letting everyone know that the post was not about her ex but about her best friend who died last year. Seems like her Instagram was actually commemorating that loss ... not the loss of a relationship.
In a word? Yikes.
-
-
Right around this time last year, Jessie was sharing a tribute to her friend, Dave.
Jessie shared that he was a member of her security team but was more like family. In the post, she shared her favorite qualities he possessed -- such as his love for his children, the way he made her laugh, and how he was there for her on a scary flight with a lot of turbulence.
"I wrote this because I want everyone to remember the man you were. You were a gentle giant with a heart so big everyone felt it," she wrote at the time. "I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week. I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day. Rest easy Dave / give your Dad a hug from me."
The loss of a friend is never easy, and obviously, it's still something she's coping with a year later. We can totally understand why she wouldn't want anyone to speculate about her pain that way.
-
Good for Jessie for standing up for herself.
We can't imagine how she feels, even a year after losing Dave, but we have always admired the way she speaks up for herself.
Now, can we give this lady a little breathing room? It sounds like she could really use it.
