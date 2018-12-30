Jessie J Goes Off After Report Surfaces She's Still Mourning Channing Tatum Split

"With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places," Jessie J wrote. "They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up."



She ended her message by offering up the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, adding, "We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears."

This definitely points to something heartbreaking, but Jessie wasn't going into too many personal details here.