20 Celebrity TMI Moments That Seriously Made Us Blush

We love it when celebrities get real in interviews and on social media. A relatable quote about pregnancy stretch marks can make us feel like we're not alone in the struggle, and an honest Instagram post about armpit liposuction can make us laugh. There are celebrities who have built an entire career off raw honesty, and we're usually all about it.
But there is such a thing as too real, when instead of keeping it 100, stars level up to 1000, regaling us with topics we never asked for -- and we have not choice but to tap out, even if we sometimes laugh at the outrageousness at the same time that we're grimacing at the details.
When stars say things that should really be kept private or make us cringe so hardcore that our faces cave in, it makes us want to shut our ears and go, "Blrlrlrlrlrlrl! Girl, be quiet! Does no one in the family not read these interviews?!"
In a word: TMI.
It should come as no surprise that many celeb overshares are about sex -- when, where, and how they like it, what they use, who is awesome at it, and who was not. After all, when someone's been interviewed more times than they can possibly remember, keeping it G-rated must get really old, and nothing grabs headlines like raunch.
That means we get to hear from sexy couples so hot for each other that there isn't enough fire extinguisher in the world to cool them off, or we end up on the receiving end of tales of self-pleasure that are not at all pleasurable to hear. Some celebs say they're just doing their part to get rid of societal hang-ups about sex, and we agree -- until rather than being refreshing, their stories are kinda revolting.
Because celebs are often at the forefront of all kinds of trends, they've given us a lot of knowledge about the latest devices, aids, and grooming products that are for the care and feeding of regions below the waist.
... all before we had a chance to say, "No, thanks!"
In short, we've seen and heard and read a lot from celebs that we can't unsee, unhear, and unread, so naturally, the only thing to do is get in on the oversharing. So read up on 20 times that celebs gave us serious TMI.
Chrissy Teigen1
Chrissy Teigen is a TMI machine. Sometimes, it's funny, and sometimes, it's stuff that would have maybe been better left unsaid ... like the time that she told an anecdote about hubby John Legend during a Marie Claire cover interview.
"John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole.' And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.'"
Okaaaaay, then.
Khloe Kardashian2
The Kardashians are not exactly known for their discretion, and one of the family's biggest oversharers is Khloe. During an epically raunchy interview on The Howard Stern Show, she talked about everything from her fellatio tips to how she's got no problem with camel toe.
"I'm not embarrassed by it ... but everyone else is," Khloe said. "It's the blueprint to my ... It's a puffy [expletive]!" Khloe Kardashian also says she's mystified as to how some women can wear leggings without their vagina making an imprint. "Where is it? Like where the [expletive] is your vagina?'"
-
Kelly Clarkson3
Kelly Clarkson has sex every single day, y'all. She let the world know on The Kelly Clarkson Show, while playing a round of burning questions with past American Idol winner Bryn Cartelli. Bryn asked Kelly what she does last before going to bed, Kelly said, "How one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie. That’s real. And it’s not weird! It’s natural!"
OK, thanks!
Jessica Simpson4
Like Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Simpson is one of the realest people in Hollywood ... but she can also go a bit too far ... make that, waaaaaay too far. Like the time she stopped by The Tonight Show while pregnant and shared her nickname for herself, "Swamp [Expletive]." Ya know, "because I was wearing these Spanx to hold in my gut… It's like the bayou up in that [area]."
Yowza!
-
Kim Kardashian5
We all know what getting pregnant entails: lots of sex. For some reason, Kim Kardashian felt the need to remind us of that when she shared that she was doing the deed like it was going out of style when trying to conceive Saint. On one episode of KUWTK, her sisters visited and asked why Kim was lying down.
"The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here. He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I'm going to wait like 5 more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me," she simply replied.
Kristen Bell6
We love Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard for their adorable and funny realness, but we could have gone our whole lives without knowing that Dax suckled Kristen's breast when she had a clogged milk duct while breastfeeding. Alas, she gave us detail upon detail of the loving but hilariously yucky act, on her online series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell.
"So I said to my husband, 'I really need you to suck this out,'" Bell said. "We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse .... He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love."
-
Nikki Bella7
Meet yet another couple who do it like rabbits: WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and new fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki extolled the virtues of the dancer's hips when asked about sex on her podcast. "Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya," she said. "Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that."
Dwayne Johnson8
When DJ Khaled said in an interview that he does not, um, go downtown on women, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson retweeted the interview and had quite the response. "Ahem.. *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread."
(Standing ovation)
Best overshare!
Kelly Ripa9
When a social media troll came for her short husband Mark Consuelos, saying he should stop trying to look taller, Kelly Ripa, well, ripped them a new one with a zinger that was TMI, but oh so perfect:
"He's tall where it counts, babe."
Get it, girl.
Jane Fonda10
Never let it be said that Jane Fonda does not prepare for a role. For season three of Grace and Frankie, during which her character and Lily Tomlin's start a vibrator biz for older women, Fonda was only too happy to try out the wares. No stranger to sex toys, she also said she keeps one that looks like a piece of jewelry around her neck, in case she gets a sudden urge while out on the town.
Definitely not how we were expecting!
Zoe Saldana11
Talk about going out on a limb. Actress Zoe Saldana copped to getting busy on a New York subway train -- or more precisely, she and her gotta-have-it partner stepped out between cars and went at it. It was "ghetto," she said, but apparently not embarrassing enough for her to keep it to herself.
John Mayer12
Wow, nothing like having a former lover talk about how a big part of the relationship was about sex ... in a nationally published magazine article. In a now infamous interview with Playboy, John Mayer talked explicitly about sex with ex Jessica Simpson, calling their mutual sex drive as insatiable, and describing her as "sexual napalm." After Jessica said she was disappointed in in him, he apologized publicly.
Dean McDermott13
Tori Spelling's husband, Dean McDermott, talked about their sex life with guest Denise Richards on his podcast, Daddy Issues. He mentioned the married couple not only have sex every single day, but they use CBD lube -- which boosts circulation and gets the engine revved up.
Thanks for that, Dean.
Jenni "Jwoww" Farley14
JWoww has a new man, Zach Carpinelli, and she'd like us to know that she just can't stop jumping his bones. So the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star blabbed to Vinny (and anyone else with a TV) on an episide of the show. Now we all know, whether we wanted to or not.
Katy Perry15
Orlando Bloom's butt is not something we've ever noticed about him, honestly, but hey, as long as Katy Perry's into it -- and that's all that matters. We definitely know where Katy's heart is, because she wrote a comment on it on a promo he posted for his theater project, Killer Joe. "I need a season pass for that [expletive]," she quipped. And followed it up with, "Oops I meant to send you that privately."
Emma Watson16
TMI about private parts hygiene is the worst. No one wants to read about that over breakfast. No one told Emma Watson that because she waxed poetic about using Fur Oil on her, uh, fur. The pubic hair product is made with different oils and vitamins to help make hair down there soft and prevent ingrown hairs.
None of which we really needed to hear.
Jada Pinkett Smith17
Talk about an image we did not want in our heads. Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk is known for its confessional vibe, but this was beyond. The host herself shared a cringe-y story about masturbating at age 9," thanks to granny.
"My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me," she told daughter Willow, and Willow's best friend. Critics denounced the TMI session as everything from "gross" to "child abuse."
Rob Kardashian18
Men probably obsess about penis size a lot, in private, but seldom do we hear a male celeb put it out there for everyone to hear. Then again, Rob Kardashian belongs to the most exposed family in the world, so it was no thing for him to share with Ryan Seacrest that after gaining a lot of weight. He cried in the shower because his penis looked tiny nestled in his enlarged midsection. That whole picture is burned in our brain, and we've never been able to extract it.
Tamera Mowry Housley19
Tamera Mowry-Housley may have waited until age 29 to lose her virginity, but she made up for lost time when she got married. She even told her The Real co-hosts that she and hubby Adam Housley made a sex tape ... and then named it Sweet and Juicy. "I didn't like it," she added. "I don't like watching!"
We didn't like hearing about it!
Olivia Wilde20
Olivia Wilde did not mince words when talking about why she divorced her first husband, Italian prince Tao Ruspoli: She "felt like my vagina died." Wilde added that things made a dramatic, wheel-screeching u-turn when she got with husband Jason Sudeikis, because they "have sex like Kenyan marathon runners," which we take to mean, skillfully, for hours at a time, and with a satisfying end.
(Blush!)