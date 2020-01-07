20 Celebrity Product Lines We're Curious to Try in the New Year



flowerbydrew/Instagram Now that the new year is here, one of our resolutions is to definitely treat ourselves more, and when it comes to celebrity product lines, there's so much we want to try. From beauty products (thanks, Kardashian family) to home furnishings, to clothing and everything in between, so many of our favorite stars have come out with their own products inspired by what they're passionate about. And honestly? There are even some product lines created by celebs that we had no idea even existed. But in 2020, that's all about to change.

Some of these product lines are brand new -- like Jax Taylor and Lance Bass' brand of cocktail mixers and Mille Bobby Brown's skincare line -- while others have been around awhile, like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty products and Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line. But many of them are still new to us, and judging by how much fans adore them, it certainly seems like these lines are worth trying out in the new year.

Here are some of the best celebrity product lines out there, including a few that we had no idea existed. These actors, musicians, and reality stars have really taken it to the next level in creating stuff that we know we're going to love... and honestly, who can turn down a little online shopping?

