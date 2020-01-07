20 Celebrity Product Lines We're Curious to Try in the New Year

Now that the new year is here, one of our resolutions is to definitely treat ourselves more, and when it comes to celebrity product lines, there's so much we want to try. From beauty products (thanks, Kardashian family) to home furnishings, to clothing and everything in between, so many of our favorite stars have come out with their own products inspired by what they're passionate about. And honestly? There are even some product lines created by celebs that we had no idea even existed.
But in 2020, that's all about to change.
Some of these product lines are brand new -- like Jax Taylor and Lance Bass' brand of cocktail mixers and Mille Bobby Brown's skincare line -- while others have been around awhile, like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty products and Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line. But many of them are still new to us, and judging by how much fans adore them, it certainly seems like these lines are worth trying out in the new year.
Here are some of the best celebrity product lines out there, including a few that we had no idea existed. These actors, musicians, and reality stars have really taken it to the next level in creating stuff that we know we're going to love... and honestly, who can turn down a little online shopping?
Florence By Mills1
In 2019, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown released her skin care line, and now, it's available. The line includes everything from cleansers to moisturizers to masks, and it comes in such pretty packaging.
Swimming Under The Eyes Gel Pads ($34, Ulta)
Hello Bello by Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard2
Affordable baby gear created by two of our favorite celebrity parents? Sign us up! The Hello Bello line is available at Walmart and includes baby clothes, diapers, and more.
Hello Bello Diaper Bag Backpack ($29, Walmart)
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross3
Described as "Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures," Tracee Ellis Ross' hair care line is here, and what better way to try it out than to go for a travel set? It even comes with a cute bag to store the products in.
PATTERN On-The-Go Kit ($24, Ulta)
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna4
Fenty Beauty has been around for a minute, but it's already become a favorite of makeup fans. Then again, this is Rihanna we're talking about. That lady knows what she's doing. Anyone who hasn't snagged a Fenty product yet should definitely give it a try.
Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set ($42, Sephora)
Just Add X5
Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has teamed up with boyband legend Lance Bass to create this line of cocktail mixers. Soon, they'll be available at bars and liquor stores everywhere, so follow the Just Add X Instagram account for updates!
Flower Home By Drew Barrymore6
Drew already had her own beauty line at Walmart, and now, she's expanding into home decor. And judging by Drew Barrymore's adorable style, we're pretty sure we're going to want to buy just about everything from the line.Yellow Vintage Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper ($49, Walmart)
Kylie Cosmetics By Kylie Jenner7
Most Kardashian-Jenner fans are no stranger to Kylie Cosmetics, but her products are actually pretty great -- including her lip kits -- which don't budge, even while eating messy foods. Plus, there's nothing simpler than having a liner and a liquid lipstick already matched perfectly in one set.
Matte Lip Kit ($29, Ulta)
KKW Beauty By Kim Kardashian8
What can we say? The Kardashians know their beauty products, so fans of Kylie Cosmetics should definitely try out Kim's line, too.
Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette ($45, Ulta)
Honey Minx By Nicole Richie9
Nicole Richie's fashion line is super cute and so fun (especially these PJs) and a lot of is available on Amazon, for those of us who are obsessed with Prime.
Honey Mix Women's Jordan Sleep Set ($68, Amazon)
Polished By Ryan Seacrest10
Looking for a gift for a man who's clueless when it comes to skin care? That's where Ryan Seacrest's new line comes in -- and he teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Lancer to get every product right.
Polished By Dr. Lancer Daily Micro-Scrub ($35, Amazon)
Pioneer Woman By Ree Drummond11
Fans of the Pioneer Woman can grab kitchenware (including appliances) at Walmart in Ree Drummond's style. And yes, it includes tons of adorable patterns like this Instant Pot.
The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot ($89, Walmart)
William Rast by Justin Timberlake12
Who knew that Justin Timberlake had a clothing line -- and that it would be so cute and affordable? These skinny jeans are too cute.
Sculpted High Rise Jeans ($41, Belk)
Good American By Khloe Kardashian13
Speaking of jeans created by celebrities, here's another product from the Kardashian fam. Khloe's Good American line has gotten all kinds of praise, to be fair.
Good Legs Skinny Jeans ($69, Nordstrom Rack)
ED By Ellen DeGeneres14
Yes, everyone's favorite talk show host has her own home decor line -- and like this fuzzy blanket, most of it is cute and practical at the same time.
Solid Ultra Soft Blanket ($24, Amazon)
Katy Perry Shoe Line15
Katy Perry does more than just sing -- she also has a pretty impressive shoe line, including everything from heels, flats, and sandals.
The Suzanne Pump ($113, Amazon)
The Honest Company By Jessica Alba16
Jessica Alba's Honest Company has gotten huge over the past few years, so anyone who's still a holdout should jump on the bandwagon now! Her cruelty free cosmetics are the best.
Honest Beauty Everything Primer ($21, Amazon)
LC By Lauren Conrad17
Every time we look at Lauren's Instagram, we fall in love with her style all over again. So of course, it's easy to fall in love with her products, too -- and how affordable they all are.
2-Piece Train Case Set ($26, Kohl's)
Uncommon James By Kristin Cavallari18
Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James line is too cute -- and it helps that her jewelry is so classy that it's perfect to wear during the day and then dress up at night.
Girl Boss Square Hoop Earrings ($58, Nordstrom)
Draper James By Reese Witherspoon19
Everything Reese Witherspoon does is adorable, so it's no surprise that her Draper James brand -- which includes clothing, house decor, and more -- is just as cute.
Insulated Cotton Reusable Lunch Tote Bag ($15, Amazon)
Elizabeth & James By Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen20
Usually, a lot of things fashion mavens Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen design are far out of our price range, but now that Elizabeth & James has come to Kohl's, all bets are off.
Peplum Top ($48, Kohl's)