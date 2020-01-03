Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson: A Timeline of Their PDA-Packed Relationship

The past year has been a total roller coaster when it comes to Miley Cyrus and her love life, but at this point, it seems as if she's in a really good place -- mostly thanks to her relationship with Cody Simpson. We definitely didn't see this celebrity couple coming (especially considering their age difference), but for the past three months, these singers have been practically inseparable -- whether they're out in LA together or staying in with Miley's family at her home in Nashville. It's been a whirlwind, though ... for better and for worse.
It wasn't that long ago that fans were totally shocked when news broke that Miley and Liam Hemsworth were getting divorced, and it took no time at all for Miley to move on. First, she started dating Kaitlynn Carter -- her good friend at the time -- and when that relationship came to an abrupt end, she was suddenly all about Cody, sharing all the details about their relationship on Instagram (including lots and lots of PDA).
Miley and Cody have been friends for years, so it makes sense that they're moving fast. It's not like they had to get to know each other first! And judging by what they share on social media, it appears this relationship might actually have some staying power.
Feeling a little fuzzy on all the details when it comes to Miley and Cody's relationship? Here's a complete timeline, from the time they started dating to the beginning of 2020. It's definitely going to be interesting to see where this couple goes from here, but so far, it looks like they're both having a lot of fun together.
-
September 2019: Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Call It Quits1
After Miley's split from Liam Hemsworth, she jumped right into a relationship with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Unfortunately, though, it was a short lived one. Miley and Kaitlynn split up toward the end of September, although sources told People at the time that they'd decided to remain friends.
-
October 2019: Miley & Cody Simpson Are Spotted Kissing2
Reports that Miley and Cody were dating first began rolling in at the beginning of October, after they were spotted smooching while they were out and about. At first, these photos were all fans had to go on. But judging by how cozy they looked, it seemed obvious that there was more than friendship happening between them.
-
-
They Make Things Instagram Official3
Before long, Miley and Cody both started cropping up in each other's Instagram Stories. It would be a little while before they showed up in an actual post on their grid, but this was certainly a start. At this point, it was all but confirmed that they were a couple.
-
Cody Visits Miley While She's Hospitalized4
While Miley was in the hospital getting her tonsils removed, Cody was by her side, giving fans a hint that this relationship was definitely for real -- and about more than just hooking up). In fact, at the time, Miley even referred to Cody as her "BF" in her Instagram story. Yup, looks like this is getting pretty serious.
-
-
Cody Speaks Out About Their Relationship5
While talking to Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, Cody confirmed that he was dating Miley. He revealed that she has been his celebrity crush since he was a kid. But does that mean he's in love?
"I think it’s too early to say that, but she’s definitely one of the most amazing people I’ve had in my life," he said at the time. "I’ve always felt that way and for her and I’ve always admired her so much."
-
Cody Releases a Song About Miley6
The song was called "Golden Thing," and Miley's followers first got to preview it when she shared a video of Cody playing the song for her while she recovered from her surgery. She explained that she had to convince him to release it, and release it he did.
-
-
Packing on the PDA7
It didn't take long before Miley and Cody were getting called out for PDA ... basically everything they shared on their Instagram Stories about each other was all physical. Kissing photos, pics of them wearing a scary joker filter with their tongues touching -- at this point, fans had seen it all, and they were only a month into their relationship, if that.
-
Matching Tattoos8
Although the photos have since been deleted, Miley and Cody showed off their new ink on Instagram when they decided to get matching tattoos toward the end of October. Although they both got multiple tattoos that day, one set seemed to coordinate. Cody got a skull and crossbones, and Miley got a bleeding heart.
-
-
Happy Halloween!9
So begins the year that Cody and Miley spent all the big holidays together. First up: Halloween, when they wore coordinating costumes. Miley dressed as Perri Lister, and Cody dressed as Billy Idol, emulating the rock and roll couple. And yes, there was plenty of PDA in costume, too.
-
November 2019: A Source Confirms They're Still Dating10
While talking to E! News, a source close to the couple confirmed that all was still well between them.
"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," the insider said at the time. "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."
-
-
Cody Wishes Miley a Happy Birthday on Instagram11
When Miley celebrated her birthday toward the end of November, Cody shared a special Instagram post just for her. It was a sweet selfie video of the two of them in front of a mirror, and Cody kept his caption simple, writing, "Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you." No matter what fans might have thought about their relationship, it was pretty clear they were both pretty happy together.
-
Miley Deletes All Evidence of Ex Liam ... Except 1 Pic12
Here's an indication that things were getting even more serious between Cody and Miley. Seemingly out of nowhere, Miley deleted all evidence of Liam, except for one photo, from her Instagram. We have to wonder if this was a request of Cody's, or if she decided to move on in her social media and not just in her personal life.
-
-
Cody & Miley Spend Thanksgiving Together13
Although the couple began keeping relatively quiet about their relationship at this point, they were still going strong by the time Thanksgiving rolled around. Miley's little sis, Noah, shared a photo of their Thanksgiving table, and at the end of it were Miley and Cody, spending the holiday together. Too sweet.
-
December 2019: Rumors That Cody Cheated Surface14
In the beginning of December, Cody was spotted with model Jordy Murray in New York. Being that Miley and Cody had been keeping their relationship on the DL, this convinced some that they were done for good. Was he cheating?
-
-
Cody's Sister, Alli, Clears up the Rumors15
While talking to Daily Mail Australia, Cody's younger sister, Alli, cleared up all those cheating rumors, saying that Jordy was a friend who was dating Cody's BFF. Nothing shady going on here!
"They're together for sure," Alli confirmed of Cody and Miley.
-
Cody & Miley Spend Christmas Together16
Just in case anyone was still concerned about the status of Miley and Cody's relationship, more proof that they were still together quickly surfaced. In fact, the couple spent Christmas together in Nashville with Miley's family -- and yes, gifts were exchanged.
-
-
Cody Says Things Between Them Are All Good17
Cody put the final nail in the coffin on those cheating rumors, calling them "stupid" during an interview with Page Six. "It was a great Christmas out in Nashville," he said, calling things between him and Miley "great."
Sounds like everything really is working out for these two -- at least, so far.