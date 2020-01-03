Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson: A Timeline of Their PDA-Packed Relationship



codysimpson/Instagram The past year has been a total roller coaster when it comes to Miley Cyrus and her love life, but at this point, it seems as if she's in a really good place -- mostly thanks to her relationship with Cody Simpson. We definitely didn't see this celebrity couple coming (especially considering their age difference), but for the past three months, these singers have been practically inseparable -- whether they're out in LA together or staying in with Miley's family at her home in Nashville. It's been a whirlwind, though ... for better and for worse.

It wasn't that long ago that fans were totally shocked when news broke that Miley and Liam Hemsworth were getting divorced, and it took no time at all for Miley to move on. First, she started dating Kaitlynn Carter -- her good friend at the time -- and when that relationship came to an abrupt end, she was suddenly all about Cody, sharing all the details about their relationship on Instagram (including lots and lots of PDA).

Miley and Cody have been friends for years, so it makes sense that they're moving fast. It's not like they had to get to know each other first! And judging by what they share on social media, it appears this relationship might actually have some staying power.

Feeling a little fuzzy on all the details when it comes to Miley and Cody's relationship? Here's a complete timeline, from the time they started dating to the beginning of 2020. It's definitely going to be interesting to see where this couple goes from here, but so far, it looks like they're both having a lot of fun together.