Jinger & Jessa Duggar Reunite & Share an Adorable Photo With Their Baby Girls

It's no secret that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald are two of the closest siblings in the Duggar family. We can imagine they've both dealt with some separation anxiety since Jinge married Jeremy Vuolo and moved first to Laredo and then even further to Los Angeles. But they apparently got a fix of sister time over the holidays!
Jinger shared this adorable photo on Instagram over the New Year, and we love it!
She added the caption, "Look who decided to surprise us with a visit during the holiday season!" along with a smiley face emoji. As much as we love seeing these two sisters together, their baby daughters totally stole the show. Felicity and Ivy are so adorable in their fluffy coats!
And we're sure Jinger had some girl-mom tips for Jessa. Even though Jess is a seasoned mother herself, Ivy is her first girl after sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 2. We'd be willing to bet there was some hair bow swappage too!
Jeremy shared his own photo to Instagram of the couples with their daughters.
He added the caption, "Being with family is always extra special during this time of the year. It was fun having @ben_seewald & @jessaseewald with us for a few days recently -- Ivy Jane is growing fast! Love you guys and miss you already."
Their friendship is extra special considering that Jessa and Ben were the ones who introduced Jinger and Jeremy. Jess said in an episode of Counting On that she knew Jeremy was The One for her sister when she saw his fashionable elbow patches on his jacket.
Of course this isn't the first time we've heard of the Seewalds' visit to California.
Ben shared on his Instagram in December that they were out visiting the Vuolos. And apparently enjoying some primo hot cocoa! In case there's any doubt they were together, Jinger's voice can be heard in the background, and Jessa makes a cameo appearance toward the end.
Of course, fans are curious to know if Jinger had any special news to share with Jessa -- like if she's expecting again.
This Christmas photo from Jeremy didn't help the pregnancy speculation either, with some fans commenting that the balloon might be symbolism for a new baby on the way. Felicity did turn 1 in July, after all, and it's pretty unusual for members of the Duggar fam to wait long between announcing babies.
Then again, Jinger has always marched to the beat of her own drum, so maybe she's waiting a bit longer to have baby number two? Only time will tell.
