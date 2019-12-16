Jinger & Jessa Duggar Reunite & Share an Adorable Photo With Their Baby Girls

jessaseewald/Instagram
Jenny Erikson
Jenny Erikson
Celebrities

Jinger Duggar, Jessa Duggar
jessaseewald/Instagram

It's no secret that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald are two of the closest siblings in the Duggar family. We can imagine they've both dealt with some separation anxiety since Jinge married Jeremy Vuolo and moved first to Laredo and then even further to Los Angeles. But they apparently got a fix of sister time over the holidays!

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement