Mady Gosselin Opens Up About 'Challenging' Year in Heartfelt Post

With all of the drama going on between Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin over the past few years, there's no way their children haven't been affected. Now, one of their oldest might be sharing how she's been impacted -- in her own way, of course. This week, Mady Gosselin opened up about her "challenging year" in an Instagram post, and we've gotta admit that it seems like she's handling all the ups and downs really well.
-
Mady shared a pic of herself along with a caption about her experiences in 2019.
Mady wrote:
"2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year. but you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements i’m so proud of. it’s all about balance, i guess :) happy new year!! here’s to 2020 being cooler & crazier."
Aside from the drama with her parents, this Gosselin kid also started college and moved away from home, a huge step in anyone's life. But despite the challenges -- and the added pressure of the whole world watching her and her siblings grow up -- it seems as if Mady's doing great.
-
Mady's update comes on the heels of reports that she's trying to separate herself from her famous family.
In particular, it appears Mady's looking for space from Kate -- she wants to be able to come into her own, without the influence of her family's drama and fame.
"Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer," an insider told In Touch recently. "They love each other, but Mady wouldn't mind if her mom didn't comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity. She doesn't want to be associated with the reality show and her parents' drama."
-
-
It doesn't sound as if Jon and Kate are coming to a truce any time soon, either.
Of course, Jon now has custody of two of Mady's siblings, Hannah and Collin. But he and Kate are still duking it out in court -- especially after Kate was found in contempt after filming with the Gosselin kids who are under 18 after a judge ruled it was not in their best interests to be on camera.
-
We hope 2020 is a great year for Mady and her siblings.
Regardless of what her parents might be doing (or fighting over), she deserves to enjoy these college years -- and if she wants to become her own person, separate from the Gosselin empire... good for her!
We can't wait to see what the future holds for her, and hopefully, she'll continue to keep us all updated.
Share this Story