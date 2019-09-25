Archie's Christmas Gifts From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Adorable

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

Forget the silver baby rattles and the rocking horses whittled from sustainable wood by shamans in a mystical forest -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept it real for little Archie Harrison this Christmas. Although we don't know everything the Sussexes' only son got for his first Christmas, we do know a few (plastic, colorful) things. 

And we're basically dying.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement