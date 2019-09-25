Archie's Christmas Gifts From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Adorable

Splash News
Forget the silver baby rattles and the rocking horses whittled from sustainable wood by shamans in a mystical forest -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept it real for little Archie Harrison this Christmas. Although we don't know everything the Sussexes' only son got for his first Christmas, we do know a few (plastic, colorful) things.
And we're basically dying.
After THE cutest photo of Archie and Harry was posted to Instagram, a few details about Archie's first Christmas leaked -- and we're obsessed!
A few days ago, a royal insider revealed some of baby Archie's Christmas gifts to Us Weekly.
"Archie is Meghan and Harry's world, and they can't help it," the source said. "For Christmas, they bought him books, building blocks, a baby ball pit. It's not all about extravagant gifts for them."
A baby ball pit, people! Can you even?! The thought of little Archie traipsing through his very own ball pit is almost too cute to handle.
In addition to evidently being an avid reader, Archie is also quite social.
"You can tell Archie's going to be a confident social butterfly," the source went on to say. "He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He'll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!"
So cute! Of course, even though he's an extrovert, he knows who he likes best.
"When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out -- his way of saying, 'Pick me up!'" a source previously told Us. "You can tell Archie's going to be a social butterfly. He's at his happiest when he's around people. [He] rarely cries. He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn't a needy baby."
Sounds like a dream baby, if you ask us!
Even though we know some of Archie's holiday gifts, still no word on what the Cambridge kids opened Christmas morning.
As royal fans previously heard, Prince George was keen to get a new tennis racket, whereas Princess Charlotte was hoping for a pony.
There's a fairly good chance that George's wish was fulfilled this year, but as for Charlotte, we're not so sure. A few weeks before Christmas, it was reported that William felt that Charlotte was still too young for a pony of her own.
"Charlotte takes after Queen Elizabeth and is obsessed with horses," a source told Closer. "She's asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she's too young."
Hopefully we'll find out what George, Charlotte, and Louis got for Christmas, but we're going to be honest here: A ball pit is hard to top.
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely gearing back up for work this week, we're imagining little Archie having the time of his life in his ball pit.
We're also imagining that George, Charlotte, and Louis have an open invitation to play in it too -- a small consolation for Charlotte.
