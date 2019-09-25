Archie's Christmas Gifts From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Adorable

In addition to evidently being an avid reader, Archie is also quite social.

"You can tell Archie's going to be a confident social butterfly," the source went on to say. "He loves being entertained and interacting with people. Some children get shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He'll go to anyone without kicking up a fuss!"



So cute! Of course, even though he's an extrovert, he knows who he likes best.

"When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out -- his way of saying, 'Pick me up!'" a source previously told Us. "You can tell Archie's going to be a social butterfly. He's at his happiest when he's around people. [He] rarely cries. He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn't a needy baby."



Sounds like a dream baby, if you ask us!