Is a Double Pregnancy on the Horizon for Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle?

Just to clarify, when we say "experts," we're talking about experts of astrology. But still! Talk about interesting predictions!

Astrologers Francesa Odie and Ann-Louise recently told the Daily Mirror that a second pregnancy for Meghan and a fourth for Kate are all but certain.



Evidently, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set for a big change “by eclipses and planetary action.”

"If [Kate] falls pregnant again, this will be an important child and will change Kate’s outlook where she establishes herself as the nation’s ultimate mother,” the astrologers remarked.



Interesting! Wonder if it will be a girl or a boy!