Is a Double Pregnancy on the Horizon for Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle?

In recent months, there's been a fair amount of talk about both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton getting pregnant in the near future -- and from the looks of things, said talk isn't going to slow down any time soon. According to a report in the Express, experts are pretty certain that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will get pregnant in 2020. 

Double baby shower, anyone?

  • Just to clarify, when we say "experts," we're talking about experts of astrology. But still! Talk about interesting predictions!

    Astrologers Francesa Odie and Ann-Louise recently told the Daily Mirror that a second pregnancy for Meghan and a fourth for Kate are all but certain. 

    Evidently, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set for a big change “by eclipses and planetary action.” 

    "If [Kate] falls pregnant again, this will be an important child and will change Kate’s outlook where she establishes herself as the nation’s ultimate mother,” the astrologers remarked. 

    Interesting! Wonder if it will be a girl or a boy!

  • As for Meghan? Sounds like a fall pregnancy may be in the stars for her. 

    "Mars' retrograde in Aries in September could mean we see less of her, either due to a reduced schedule or potentially another pregnancy," the astrologers commented. "The royal family could definitely be expanding."

    We certainly hope so!

    Although a fourth pregnancy for Kate would come as a bit of a surprise, a second for Meghan is almost expected. After all, a few months back, while speaking with Jane Goodall, Prince Harry said he and Meghan plan on having "two, maximum" kids.

  • Again, there's been pregnancy talk circling both women for a while now, so it's more or less inevitable that an announcement will come sooner or later. 

    If we had to place a wager, our money would be on Meghan announcing first (if Kate does at all).

    Of course, before any pregnancy announcements happen, we have to see Meghan. Both she and Prince Harry have been on hiatus for the past six weeks to get a much-needed break from the British media. Mostly, it's been quiet on the Sussex front, but there have been reports that, in the new year, Meghan and Kate plan on joining forces.

    Royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Closer: "I think after a festive break, both Kate and Meghan will know that joint ventures to support the queen are not only part of their duty, but also good for the public image. Kate knows the pressure is on her and Meghan to save the royal family, to an extent."

    (Not to stress you out or anything, Kate.)

  • Babies, no babies -- we're just looking forward to seeing the Sussexes and the Cambridges again. It's been a while!

    And if we happen to see them together, well, that's all the better.

    Time to put Prince William and Prince Harry's differences aside and do this thing, ladies. It's all about the girl power.


