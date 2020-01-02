Is a Double Pregnancy on the Horizon for Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle?

Splash News
In recent months, there's been a fair amount of talk about both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton getting pregnant in the near future -- and from the looks of things, said talk isn't going to slow down any time soon. According to a report in the Express, experts are pretty certain that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will get pregnant in 2020.
Double baby shower, anyone?
Just to clarify, when we say "experts," we're talking about experts of astrology. But still! Talk about interesting predictions!
As for Meghan? Sounds like a fall pregnancy may be in the stars for her.
Again, there's been pregnancy talk circling both women for a while now, so it's more or less inevitable that an announcement will come sooner or later.
Babies, no babies -- we're just looking forward to seeing the Sussexes and the Cambridges again. It's been a while!
