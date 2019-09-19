Kate Middleton's Surprising 2008 Email to Friends Was Just Exposed

However, if you're thinking there's some tyrannical side to Kate that we didn't know about, stop right there.

Apparently, the email, though serious in its request, was somewhat tongue-in-cheek. According to royal expert Daniela Elser, Kate was "gentle" and "very jokey" when she sent it out.

Still, though, her friends were a little surprised.

One insider, close with the royal couple, told Helliker that the email proved that Kate realized where her relationship with William was going -- along with what it meant. "Everyone knows it's about to happen with Kate and William, but we were a little surprised about the request to call her Catherine. There is a distinct feeling she has started to become very aware of her position."