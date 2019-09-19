Kate Middleton's Surprising 2008 Email to Friends Was Just Exposed

Splash News
Regardless of how she's referred to behind closed doors, the world knows the Duchess of Cambridge as "Kate Middleton." From the moment she started dating Prince William at St. Andrews that's what she's been referred to as, and, well, it's stuck. Apparently, though, the duchess tried to put a stop to everyone calling her "Kate" with a swiftly worded email a few years ago. Evidently, it didn't work, but we must say, valiant effort, Kate.
According to the Express, back in 2008, when things were getting serious with William and Kate, the duchess sent out an email to friends with a little request.
Adam Helliker, a reporter for the Sunday Express, revealed that the duchess sent out a mass email, asking friends to stop calling her "Kate" and instead to refer to her as "Catherine."
Here's what Helliker previously wrote:
"With Prince William’s engagement now a surefire certainty (even Ladbrokes has stopped taking bets on whether it will happen after a flurry of well-placed wagers) there are intriguing signs that Kate Middleton is preparing for her future role. It looks like she’s taking it very seriously indeed too.
I hear that in the past few weeks the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal ‘Kate’ and in future wishes to be known by her full name: 'Catherine.'"
Well, well, well ...
Interesting indeed!
We never thought Kate -- sorry, Catherine -- had this side to her. This is actually quite the pleasant surprise!
However, if you're thinking there's some tyrannical side to Kate that we didn't know about, stop right there.
Apparently, the email, though serious in its request, was somewhat tongue-in-cheek. According to royal expert Daniela Elser, Kate was "gentle" and "very jokey" when she sent it out.
Still, though, her friends were a little surprised.
One insider, close with the royal couple, told Helliker that the email proved that Kate realized where her relationship with William was going -- along with what it meant. "Everyone knows it's about to happen with Kate and William, but we were a little surprised about the request to call her Catherine. There is a distinct feeling she has started to become very aware of her position."
In Kate's defense, she supposedly always went by "Catherine" until she got to college.
It was there that people started referring to her as "Kate" and so Prince William did too. However, once the duke popped the question everyone -- including journalists -- was encouraged to refer to her as "Catherine."
As we all know, though, the name didn't stick. "I think they thought it was more formal, more dignified, more royal," royal correspondent Rebecca English has said. "And to be fair, it is the name her family refers to her. Needless to say, though, they were pretty much ignored."
Sorry, Kate -- er, Catherine. It's just so hard to see you as anything else. Hope you don't mind!
