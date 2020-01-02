15 Times Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Were Kindred Spirits

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Practically since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first started dating, there have been rumors that she doesn't get along with his family -- particularly when it comes to Kate Middleton. Recently, these feud rumors have been seriously ramping up, but honestly, it seems like there may not be any truth to them -- especially given that every time we see these two duchesses together, they appear to be having a blast. In fact, not only does it seem as if Kate and Meghan get along perfectly fine, but they also have so much in common.
Even before they knew each other, Meghan and Kate had a lot in common. They both love to help other people, they're both very fashion forward, and later, they both went on to join the royal family as outsiders. Kate was just a regular girl who fell in love with a guy she met in college, whereas Meghan was an American actor who went on a blind date, and now, it's very easy to see that they might actually end up being soul sisters.
Read on for all the ways that Meghan and Kate have always been kindred spirits. Especially since Meghan has joined the royal family, these two ladies have a lot in common ... and we imagine their bond has only grown deeper now that they're both mothers as well.
Here's hoping that the year ahead brings us plenty more adorable bonding moments between these two. We can't get enough of their friendship, and they only seem to be getting closer as the years go by, despite what the tabloids might claim.
They Both Come From Non-Royal Backgrounds1
Of course, Meghan has practice living in the public eye, because she was an actress before marrying Prince Harry. But in general, Meghan and Kate both began their lives as regular people who probably never expected that someday, they could become royalty.
They're Both Moms2
With Baby Archie arriving this year, Meghan and Kate officially have one more thing in common. They both know what it's like to be moms -- and they're moms who are constantly judged by total strangers. Sure, Kate has a couple more kids than Meghan, but maybe Meghan will catch up to Kate's three kiddos someday. Prince Harry has said they'll stop at two, but you never know!
They're Both the Subject of Public Debate3
Part of being a celebrity -- and a member of the royal family -- is knowing that every move one makes is going to be judged. Whether it's their fashion choices, the way they parent, how they behaved at a public function ... Meghan and Kate now both understand what it's like to be judged in this way, which isn't something everyone gets to experience (fortunately).
They're Both Fashion Icons4
These two ladies unquestionably have style! Whether they're dressing up for a formal event or dressing down for something more casual, Meghan and Kate have both become icons in their own right. Their styles are very different, but they both always look very put together and make us want to shop in their closets.
They're Honest About Their Mental Health5
Between Meghan sharing what new parenthood is really like on her documentary special in 2019, and Kate joining Will and Harry in advocating for mental health, this is another thing these two have in common. They're both working to break down barriers and the stigma that often surrounds topics like these -- even when it means being honest about what they're going through in their personal lives.
Their Weddings Were Major Events6
Then again, isn't that what happens with any royal wedding? Kate and Will's wedding was a massive event with people tuning in all over the world to see it, and the same thing happened years later when Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018.
Charity Work Is Important To Them Both7
Kate and Meghan are both all about their philanthropy, even if they go about it in different ways. They're both constantly using the spotlight to talk about the causes that are most important to them, and because of their passions, they're also changing the world.
They Have the Cutest Kids8
As much as we adore Charlotte, George, and Louis, we have to admit we love Archie too. With Archie and Louis so close in age, it's been fun to watch them both grow and learn more about their little personalities. We can't wait to see these cousins together in the future!
They're Both Athletic9
Sports and staying in shape are both things that are important to Meghan and Kate. Come on -- we all know that Kate's a master sailor! And Meghan's been spotted playing various sports on several different occasions. We want to see them race at a future regatta.
They Both Have a Strong Hat Game10
Let's face it -- accessorizing with hats is such a royal thing to do, right? But even though neither Meghan nor Kate grew up royal, they've both somehow managed to find a way to kill this category of the fashion game. Not that we're surprised, of course. Maybe they exchange tips?
They Both Had To Learn Royal Traditions11
Joining the royal family means that both Meghan and Kate had a lot to learn at first -- and we wouldn't be surprised if we found out that they are still learning. Figuring out all of the traditions and the etiquette is probably very complicated, but it's something they've both had to do, and hopefully, they help each other out when it's needed.
They Both Get Excited About Wimbledon12
Going to Wimbledon is something that Kate does every year, and now, she has Meghan to join her. Of course, for Meghan it's extra special -- after all, tennis legend Serena Williams is one of her best friends. But it certainly does seem like it's been something they bond over.
They Seem To Enjoy Each Other's Company13
Despite all the feud rumors we've heard over the past couple of years, Kate and Meghan seem to genuinely enjoy spending time together. Maybe it's because they do have so much in common, but they always seem happy when they're by each other's side.
Their Families Are Important To Them14
Kate's always been open about how close she is with sister Pippa Middleton and their parents, and although Meghan's had family drama with her dad and much-older half-sister, she also seems to have an incredibly close relationship with her mom. They share these ties to life from before they were royal, which probably helps them to understand each other better.
They're Killing It at Being Royal15
It definitely appears it's not easy for them at times, and they didn't come into this situation knowing exactly what to do, but so far, Kate and Meghan are both pretty great at being royal. After all, they're making a positive impact on the world, raising their families, and they both look amazing doing it. What's not to love?