Prince George & Princess Charlotte Got a Dress Rehearsal Before Their Christmas Walk Debut

Last week, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at Sandringham on Christmas Day. As far as we can tell, they both did an awesome job, and apparently, it's all thanks to their dad. it seems Prince William gave George and Charlotte a dress rehearsal so they'd know exactly what to do during their walk, and it appears it really worked.
According to the Daily Mail, Will helped George and Charlotte practice before the big day.
Reportedly, they went down to the church a few days before Christmas so Will could show them what they'd be doing and how to behave around all of the people who had come out to see them -- not a bad idea for young kids who could easily become overwhelmed in that situation.
And it seems to have paid off, because they both did great. They're growing up so fast!
Charlotte even threw in a curtsy to the queen.
No word on whether or not this was rehearsed, but there's no doubt that Charlotte's tiny curtsy was one of the cutest moments of the morning. Looks like her parents have taught her well! There are a lot of little etiquette rules like this one in the royal family, but this little lady is on top of it.
Harry and Meghan were definitely missed, but Charlotte and George killed it.
Here's hoping this appearance wasn't just a one-time thing.
We'd love to see Charlotte and George out at these kinds of functions with their parents more often, and hopefully, they'll be there next Christmas at Sandringham too.
It'll be even better when Louis is old enough to join in on the fun. Maybe Charlotte and George can be in charge of his dress rehearsal.
