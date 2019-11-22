Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Are Apparently Back Together Again

Well, we definitely didn't see this coming -- and we're not sure if Kourtney Kardashian did, either. But after Kourtney and Younes Bendjima spent Christmas together this year, it seems like they might actually be dating again ... and according to a source close to the former couple, it sounds as if things are going pretty well so far.
What?!
Kourtney just so happened to slide a photo with Younes in her post about this year's family Christmas party.
It's been months since Kourtney and Younes split.
At the time, it seemed like their breakup wasn't an easy one. The drama got real on social media there for a minute.
But now, it appears they're patching things up, and a source close to the situation told People Kourtney's giving him another chance.
"They have fun together and her kids like him," an insider said. "He seems very committed to Kourtney. She's happy that they are back together. She didn't want to hide the relationship anymore. It was her decision to make it public again."
Apparently, Kourtney is super happy they're back together.
"Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids," the source added. "They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she's giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it."
Hey -- if Penelope, Mason, and Reign approve, who are we to disagree?
We're definitely interested to see where this goes next.
We just hope Younes is on his best behavior ... and that Kourtney's not afraid to cut things off again if they're just not working.
All we want is for Kourt to be happy, and if Younes makes her happy, good for her! But we definitely won't be surprised if there's drama in the future, knowing how messy their first breakup was.
