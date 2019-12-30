Kate Middleton Admitted To Regretting Her Outfit Choice for Christmas

Nicole Fabian-Weber
You'd be hard-pressed to convince us that Kate Middleton has ever had a misstep when it comes to clothing, but apparently, if you ask her, she'd beg to differ. According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn't happy with her coat choice for the royal family's annual Christmas Day walk at Sandringham -- and she outright said it to a fan. 

There's no denying the fact that the coat Kate wore was stunning, but even we have to admit, she's got a point. 

  • Each year, the duchess dons a show-stopping coat for the walk, and this year was no exception. Here's what Kate wore:

    Gorgeous, right?

    The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a thick gray Catherine Walker coat with furry cuffs and collar. She completed the look with a green hat, bag, and heels. Overall, it was a sartorial slam dunk. 

    Except there was one problem -- the duchess was sweating her royal butt off in the getup.

  • While stopping to chat with fans, Kate reportedly admitted that the coat she'd chosen was far too heavy for the occasion. 

    According to the Metro, when Kate stopped for a quick chat with 19-year-old Rachel Anvil, she revealed that it was the wrong choice.  

    Rachel's mother told the Metro: "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said, 'I really shouldn't have worn this'. She then added: "I'm there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate."

    Unbelievable! And surely a moment Rachel will remember forever -- especially because, according to her mother, the conversation was as real as it gets. 

    "It wasn't fake -- it was a genuine discussion. It was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter. It was like speaking to a friend," she said. "They are totally different with the public."

  • And from the sound of things, connecting with the public is in the Cambridge blood. 

    In addition to Kate's fashion confession to a 17-year-old girl, Princess Charlotte cozied up to well-wishers, as well. 

    Although she stayed close to Kate the whole time, Charlotte was seen giving a hug to Gemma Clark, a 39-year-old with cerebral palsy, who traveled from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire with her family -- and a pink flamingo. 

    "It was amazing," Clark said. "I've been waiting for this day for a long time. I've never seen the royal family before."

    After giving Charlotte the flamingo, Clark told reporters: "She said, 'Thank you.'" She also noted that the flamingo's name was Felicity, but "Charlotte may call it whatever she likes now."

  • From the sound of things, George and Charlotte's first Christmas Day walk went off without a hitch!

    And with good reason. According to reports, Prince William took his two eldest to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for a "dress rehearsal" a few days prior. There, he explained exactly what was going to be happening and what they were going to be doing. 

    Good call, dad. 

    Nice work, George and Charlotte! Maybe next year we'll see little Louis there, as well. 

    Though the same can't be said for Kate's coat!

