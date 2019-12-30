Kate Middleton Admitted To Regretting Her Outfit Choice for Christmas

While stopping to chat with fans, Kate reportedly admitted that the coat she'd chosen was far too heavy for the occasion.

According to the Metro, when Kate stopped for a quick chat with 19-year-old Rachel Anvil, she revealed that it was the wrong choice.

Rachel's mother told the Metro: "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said, 'I really shouldn't have worn this'. She then added: "I'm there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate."

Unbelievable! And surely a moment Rachel will remember forever -- especially because, according to her mother, the conversation was as real as it gets.

"It wasn't fake -- it was a genuine discussion. It was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter. It was like speaking to a friend," she said. "They are totally different with the public."

