Kate Middleton Admitted To Regretting Her Outfit Choice for Christmas

You'd be hard-pressed to convince us that Kate Middleton has ever had a misstep when it comes to clothing, but apparently, if you ask her, she'd beg to differ. According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn't happy with her coat choice for the royal family's annual Christmas Day walk at Sandringham -- and she outright said it to a fan.
There's no denying the fact that the coat Kate wore was stunning, but even we have to admit, she's got a point.
Each year, the duchess dons a show-stopping coat for the walk, and this year was no exception. Here's what Kate wore:
While stopping to chat with fans, Kate reportedly admitted that the coat she'd chosen was far too heavy for the occasion.
And from the sound of things, connecting with the public is in the Cambridge blood.
From the sound of things, George and Charlotte's first Christmas Day walk went off without a hitch!
