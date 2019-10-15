A Fancy Restaurant Didn't Have 'Enough Room' for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Speaking to reporters, Bev Koffel, whose husband owns the restaurant, Deep Cove wasn't able to accommodate the Sussexes on a particular day.

Apparently, Harry and Meghan's security team visited the restaurant about a reservation and there just wasn't enough room -- and Koffel knew who the security team was visiting on behalf of, even though she wasn't outright told.

"They said, 'How did you figure out who we were?' And I said, 'It wasn't too hard,'" Koffel told the Vancouver Sun.



Koffel insinuated that her husband's temperament also played a role in their inability to accommodate them. "You know what Pierre’s like. We’ll see what happens," she added, in reference to a possible future reservation. "Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."