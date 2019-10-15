A Fancy Restaurant Didn't Have 'Enough Room' for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Splash News
We're going to go ahead and file this one under: Whaaaat? According to a new report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were -- wait for it -- turned away from a swanky restaurant in Canada over their Christmas break. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security team tried to get the royal couple into the Deep Cove Chalet, a restaurant in Sidney, British Columbia, and the owners, plain and simple, didn't have enough room for them.
Holy crap!
-
Speaking to reporters, Bev Koffel, whose husband owns the restaurant, Deep Cove wasn't able to accommodate the Sussexes on a particular day.
Apparently, Harry and Meghan's security team visited the restaurant about a reservation and there just wasn't enough room -- and Koffel knew who the security team was visiting on behalf of, even though she wasn't outright told.
"They said, 'How did you figure out who we were?' And I said, 'It wasn't too hard,'" Koffel told the Vancouver Sun.
Koffel insinuated that her husband's temperament also played a role in their inability to accommodate them. "You know what Pierre’s like. We’ll see what happens," she added, in reference to a possible future reservation. "Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."
-
Restaurant denial notwithstanding, it sounds like the Sussexes have been enjoying their Canadian holiday.
By all accounts, Harry, Meghan and little Archie are making the most of their downtime. There have been numerous reports that the family of three are keeping things super low-key.
After spending Archie’s first Christmas on Vancouver Island with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, the couple were seen hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park, as well as jogging in the nearby neighborhood North Saanich.
So relaxing!
-
-
Even though Harry and Meghan's mini hiatus has been spent out of the spotlight, that hasn't meant it's been without controversy.
Not long after Harry and Meghan released their (ridiculously adorable) Christmas card, the Daily Mail reported that the card was Photoshopped. The outlet wondered if Meghan's face was "photoshopped onto Christmas e-card" and had "experts" claim her "face appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry."
Meghan's friend, and the photographer who took the snap, Janina Gavankar, posted the photo to her Instagram along with the message:
"So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG). ...and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness."
-
Controversies aside, here's to hoping the Sussexes have been having a super enjoyable holiday break.
And more so, here's to hoping the press will back the heck up in 2020.
Fingies and toes crossed, people.
