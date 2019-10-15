A Fancy Restaurant Didn't Have 'Enough Room' for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

We're going to go ahead and file this one under: Whaaaat? According to a new report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were -- wait for it -- turned away from a swanky restaurant in Canada over their Christmas break. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security team tried to get the royal couple into the Deep Cove Chalet, a restaurant in Sidney, British Columbia, and the owners, plain and simple, didn't have enough room for them. 

Holy crap!

