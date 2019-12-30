The 20 Most Memorable Roloff Moments of 2019



Monique Serra Photography via amyjroloff/Instagram It's been a big year for the Roloff family. Not only did Little People, Big World return for a 14th season, but there were a ton of personal developments for everyone -- from Amy and Matt down to the Roloff grandchildren. In 2019, the biggest Roloff family moments included a wedding, two pregnancy announcements, a birth, a big move, a death, and several scary health issues. With so many people in one family, there's always bound to be exciting news happening somewhere and drama happening somewhere else. For 14 seasons, that's what Little People, Big World has been chronicling. But thanks to social media and some family members who share more than others, fans can get extra information about the Roloffs on Instagram.

Tori and Audrey Roloff, in particular, are great about sharing their lives of being married to Zach and Jeremy Roloff, respectively. The two women are mothers to the only Roloff grandchildren, and they quickly adapted to sharing their lives with the public even though they didn't initially grow up on TV like their husbands did.

The Roloff patriarch and matriarch, Matt and Amy, are also very open about their lives on the show and online. Amy even wrote a book in 2019 that further shared her story with the public. Some Roloff family members want more privacy than others, though. Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff share much less than some of their siblings' families. But because some of them are sharing information online, we learn a little about all of them along the way.

Here are 20 of the most memorable things the Roloffs shared with us in 2019.