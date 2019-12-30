The 20 Most Memorable Roloff Moments of 2019

Monique Serra Photography via amyjroloff/Instagram
It's been a big year for the Roloff family. Not only did Little People, Big World return for a 14th season, but there were a ton of personal developments for everyone -- from Amy and Matt down to the Roloff grandchildren. In 2019, the biggest Roloff family moments included a wedding, two pregnancy announcements, a birth, a big move, a death, and several scary health issues.
With so many people in one family, there's always bound to be exciting news happening somewhere and drama happening somewhere else. For 14 seasons, that's what Little People, Big World has been chronicling. But thanks to social media and some family members who share more than others, fans can get extra information about the Roloffs on Instagram.
Tori and Audrey Roloff, in particular, are great about sharing their lives of being married to Zach and Jeremy Roloff, respectively. The two women are mothers to the only Roloff grandchildren, and they quickly adapted to sharing their lives with the public even though they didn't initially grow up on TV like their husbands did.
The Roloff patriarch and matriarch, Matt and Amy, are also very open about their lives on the show and online. Amy even wrote a book in 2019 that further shared her story with the public. Some Roloff family members want more privacy than others, though. Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff share much less than some of their siblings' families. But because some of them are sharing information online, we learn a little about all of them along the way.
Here are 20 of the most memorable things the Roloffs shared with us in 2019.
Jackson Gets Injured at Disneyland1
This was memorable in a bad way, because poor Jackson Roloff got hurt during a family trip to Disneyland. His mom, Tori Roloff, posted to Instagram that Jackson had been pulling away from her while waiting in line and suffered something called "nursemaid's elbow," which is when the arm partially dislocates. It's actually common for children, but that doesn't make it any less scary. Fortunately, Jackson was a champ and the doctor fixed him right up.
Here's hoping his next trip to the theme park is a little more fun.
Jeremy Cuts His Hair2
Jeremy had been growing his long, curly hair since September 2014 when he decided to buzz it short to raise money for charity. He documented the whole process in a video for Instagram, and it was a dramatic change to his signature look. It's been almost a year since he shaved it, and it's just barely grown back.
Jackson Is Ember's Valentine3
Tori and Zach decided to teach Jackson about love by having him be his cousin Ember's valentine. In a series of sweet Instagram pictures, Tori documented Jackson giving roses and a heart-shaped balloon to Ember to celebrate February 14.
Too cute.
'Little People, Big World' Season 14 Premieres4
In April, the new season of LPBW premiered, and it brought with it an inside look at all kinds of drama. Some of the main story lines focused on Amy and Matt Roloff's new relationships, Tori and Zach raising baby Jackson, and Amy and Matt feuding over whether to sell or leave the farm.
New seasons tend to premiere in the spring, so April 2020 could bring more Roloff drama soon.
Matt Defends Amy on Instagram5
Matt and Amy don't always get along, but that doesn't mean they don't have each other's backs. In April, Matt took to Instagram to fire back at LPBW "fans" who were attacking Amy. "I Don’t allow four letter name calling (swear words) or unnecessary mean comments about Amy, or any of my family or friends," the Roloff patriarch wrote.
Tori & Zach Announce Their Second Pregnancy6
Two years after the birth of their son, Jackson, Tori and Zach Roloff announced that they were expecting baby number two. "Jackson is going to be a big brother," Tori wrote on Instagram. "We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November."
It was so exciting to hear that the Roloff family was getting bigger.
Tori Opens Up About Raising Jackson7
Like his father, Jackson has dwarfism, which means he will have to deal with many challenges in his life that others won't. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tori opened up about raising a child with dwarfism and how she often forgets that her son is different than other children until he's met with an obstacle.
In the post she wrote that Jackson wasn't able to go on a ride that children younger than him could because of his short stature, but she refused to get too down about the situation. "This kid is meant to bring light to this world, this I know for sure," she wrote.
Well said!
Amy Writes a Book8
In June, Amy published A Little Me, a memoir about her life. Although the LPBW show already gives fans an inside look at the Roloff family, this book really dug deep into Amy's personal life from childhood through adulthood. It's a must-read for any Roloff superfan.
Audrey Opens Up About Her Marriage Struggles9
For anyone who thought Audrey and Jeremy Roloff had the perfect marriage, she set the record straight. In an honest Instagram post about her relationship, Audrey revealed that the couple had been out of sync of late. "Let’s just say there has been a lot of 'heated fellowship,' morning hugs missed, and date nights postponed," she said. "We fight, struggle, cry, and face challenges just like anyone ... We all have a messy behind the scenes reality. ALL OF US."
Thanks, Audrey, for keeping it real.
Audrey & Jeremy Announce Baby #2 Is on the Way10
Shortly after Audrey posted that message about their relationship struggles, the couple also revealed that they were expecting their second child. No wonder they were a little more stressed than usual! Audrey is due in 2020, and the baby will join their daughter Ember as the second child in the family.
Jacob Gets Married11
In early September, Jacob Roloff said "I do" to his longtime love, Isabel Rock. The pair married at the Roloff family farm and were joined by the entire Roloff side -- even Matt and Amy came together for this big occasion.
-
Amy Gets Engaged12
Amy waited until after her son had his own big day and wedding before she began planning hers. In late September, Amy said yes to boyfriend Chris Marek's proposal. The two had been dating for a couple of years, and this next step just made sense.
Matt Congratulates Amy on Her Engagement13
Shortly after the big news, Matt took to Instagram to raise a drink in Amy's honor. "My buddy Ty and I got together for our regular Saturday morning breakfast today... He doesn’t do social media ...so I filled him in on Amys exciting engagement news.. Congratulations to Amy and Chris!!" Matt wrote.
It's nice to see that even though Matt and Amy aren't together anymore, they still support each other.
Amy's Mom Passes Away14
Shortly after Amy's happy engagement, she suffered some terrible news: Her mother, Patricia Knight, died at age 86. "I am so sad about my mom’s passing but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father," Amy said in a statement to People magazine. "She was a great mom. Thank you for all the condolences and well wishes. Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day."
In October, the whole Roloff family gathered in Michigan to celebrate Patricia's life.
Roloff Family's Annual Pumpkin Patch Picture15
Even Matt and Amy's respective partners joined in on the fun. Only Molly Roloff and her husband, Joel Silvius, were missing. But with so many family members to coordinate, it's a miracle that even this many Roloffs were in attendance.
-
Jeremy Deals With Serious Health Issues16
In November, Jeremy took to Instagram to share some of his recent health struggles. He revealed that he'd undergone surgery for a hernia after experiencing intense back and shoulder pain. As he recovered from surgery, he pledged to focus on his health going forward.
"I have a goal to be in the best shape of my life by 32. Health is something that needs continual attention or else it unnoticeably fades -- like most things in life. Time to put some attention back on personal health!" he wrote.
Amy Buys a House17
Now that she's engaged to Chris, Amy is making some big steps to start her life with him. That included the purchase of a house outside the Roloff farm. Seems like it was time for her to make a change and separate herself from her ex-husband's property. The home is in Hillsboro, Oregon, which is still pretty close to the farm. But it's just far enough away for it to be a fresh start.
-
Tori Gives Birth18
The Roloffs added another member to their family to close out the year: Tori and Zach's daughter, Lilah Ray, was born on November 19, and she's so cute. Even cuter is that big brother Jackson seems totally enamored by his new baby sis.
-
Tori Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body19
Tori's always been honest with her fans on Instagram, and that included opening up about her postpartum body. "I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that's hard," she wrote. "For all those PP mamas out there. Love yourself hard. We all have our days and that’s okay ... I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase."
So many moms can likely relate to Tori's struggles, so it's great to see her be honest about her own experience.
Ember Is Rushed to the Hospital20
In December, Audrey and Jeremy had a scare when their daughter Ember had a fever that required an emergency room visit. Audrey later updated fans that Ember had Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which fortunately is treatable. By Christmas, the toddler was doing much better.
That's a scary way to close out the year, but at least there were plenty of good times in between. And 2020 will be even more exciting as it will bring the birth of another Roloff to Jeremy and Audrey's family!