21 of the Most Unforgettable Celebrity Moments of the Decade

Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images



BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images It's hard to believe we're going to enter yet another decade come January 1, but it looks like we have to bid adieu to the 2010s. The past 10 years (yes, 10 years ... we're getting old) have been extremely memorable to say the least, and stars around the world did not disappoint in their ability to turn heads. For a decade, we've sipped on so much tea -- from scandals to unexpected hookups, to breakups -- that will last us a lifetime in the memories department. (Who are we kidding? We'll likely forget in a few months' time.) So much has happened.

Many of us were in our early and mid-20s during the last decade that can make trying to pinpoint specific pop culture events a bit of a blur. Between trying to get through college -- and grad school for those who just couldn't give up school -- and the madness of adulting, we've been quite busy to say the least.

... and it appears Hollywood has kept busy, too.

From moments during the MTV Video Music Awards to not one but two royal weddings, we've seen so much since 2010.

With the decade winding down (yes, we still feel old), we wanted to take a look back at some of events that made us do a double take. Here are 20 moments from the last decade that were quite memorable.