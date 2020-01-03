15 Times Kim Kardashian Over-Indulged Her Kids

How much is too much? For Christmas this year, controversy struck when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought their daughter, North West, some seriously pricey Michael Jackson memorabilia -- worn by MJ himself. Considering how she wound up winning it by bidding literal tens of thousands of dollars for it at an auction, this little gift had people wondering: Does the Kardashian mom go too far when it comes to indulging her kids?
Some might say, "Uh, duh." We can't help but envy her, though. It must be pretty sick to have all the money and power to get her kids whatever they want!
Here's the real tea, though: Want doesn't always mean need. Sure, it'd be nice to get kids anything they desired, but nothing good comes from an overly opulent lifestyle (except for maybe escaping the fatal blows of late-stage capitalism.) In an interview with Wealthsimple, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star swears by not wanting to spoil her kids, despite the recent backlash that claims otherwise. "I worry about giving my kids too much. We don't do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible."
Whether she intends to or not, we gotta admit: She gives her kids some seriously ritzy presents -- ones that could easily pay off some college debt (and cover rent.) All the times Kim spoiled her kids makes us seriously want to #EatTheRich, that's for sure.
Jackson Jacket1
Everyone's buzzing about the $65,000 jacket that Kim and Kanye bought North for Christmas. Apparently, the custom black jacket was also worn by Michael Jackson. She also bought her MJ's "Smooth Criminal" hat (which still has some of his makeup on it.)
Birkin Bag2
A jacket isn't the end of it, though. Fans went bug-eyed when they realized North was carrying a $10,000 Birkin bag. Obviously, she loves to borrow from her mom's closet, but that's one pricey accessory to give out!
Bag Lady3
Oh, what's that? There are more expensive bags? Of course there are. Kim didn't just go all out for her girls, either -- she went ahead and bought Louis Vuitton bags for all the baby girls in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Just one is over 1k.
Puppy Present4
It's what every kid wants to see under the tree -- other than a pony. Kim literally bought North a puppy for Christmas, alongside Kourtney, who got a matching one for Penelope. They're definitely making some dreams come true!
Matching Wheels5
It's clear that Chicago West is mature enough to have her own car. As a one year old, obviously. Luckily, it's not like the life-size model version that Kim K has -- although, we know this replica probably cost a pretty penny.
Broadway Bound6
Has anyone ever given their 5-year-old a "destination" birthday party? This isn't out of the ordinary for the Kardashians, as Kim and Kanye took North to NYC. Additionally, they all went to see Frozen on Broadway together.
A Girl's Best Friend7
Piercing a baby's ears is already a bit controversial, but the fact that Kim put literal diamonds on 1-year-old North is a bit insane. Get ready to feel poor, because the apparent worth of those studs was $50,000. Tad excessive is right!
Disney Princess8
It's not all about gifts -- sometimes it's about parties. Who could forget the time Kim literally shut down Disneyland so that North could have free reign on ride access and character interactions? Tough luck, other kids!
Candy Land9
Speaking of parties -- we all know about the Candy Land themed double birthday party Kourtney and Kim threw for Penelope and North. The house, the tables, the yard (and themselves!) were completely decked out with candy and decor. Over-the-top!
Chicago in Wonderland10
If all that wasn't enough evidence that Kim isn't afraid to spend thousands on indulging her kids, then maybe a walkthrough of Chicago's first birthday party is! Not only does the whole place look like Wonderland, but Alice herself is even there!
Horsin' Around11
According to the Daily Mail, Baby Chicago was set to be pampered before she was even born. Apparently, Kim bought the infant a rocking horse entirely bedazzled with Swarovski crystals. Thank goodness! A baby wouldn't accept anything less than Swarovski.
Baby Bear12
Aside from "just" a crystal encrusted rocking horse, Kim also allegedly bought Chicago a teddy bear. Simple enough, right? Uh, yeah, wrong. The Daily Mail says this bear was apparently $170,000. We didn't know Louis Vuitton also made stuffed animals!
Jurassic Saint13
Kim straight up turned her entire yard into a dinosaur heaven -- all for Saint West's birthday! We're super jealous of all the yummy sweets, but we can't take our eyes off of the backyard decor. How long did they take to set this up!?
Golden Girl14
Surely, anyone who spends this much money is a sucker. Well, Kim would say otherwise -- in fact, she spent $96,000 on a sucker! That's right -- the Daily Mail says baby Chicago got a pacifier made of solid gold. We can't make this up.
Vacation Vibin'15
We can't even count the amount of luxurious vacations the kids have been on, but boy does Kim love to bring them wherever they want. Even on KUWTK, when she mentions how much North loved Costa Rica, she starts planning another trip. Lucky kids!