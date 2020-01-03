15 Times Kim Kardashian Over-Indulged Her Kids



kimkardashian/Instagram How much is too much? For Christmas this year, controversy struck when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought their daughter, North West, some seriously pricey Michael Jackson memorabilia -- worn by MJ himself. Considering how she wound up winning it by bidding literal tens of thousands of dollars for it at an auction, this little gift had people wondering: Does the Kardashian mom go too far when it comes to indulging her kids? Some might say, "Uh, duh." We can't help but envy her, though. It must be pretty sick to have all the money and power to get her kids whatever they want!

Here's the real tea, though: Want doesn't always mean need. Sure, it'd be nice to get kids anything they desired, but nothing good comes from an overly opulent lifestyle (except for maybe escaping the fatal blows of late-stage capitalism.) In an interview with Wealthsimple, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star swears by not wanting to spoil her kids, despite the recent backlash that claims otherwise. "I worry about giving my kids too much. We don't do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible."

Whether she intends to or not, we gotta admit: She gives her kids some seriously ritzy presents -- ones that could easily pay off some college debt (and cover rent.) All the times Kim spoiled her kids makes us seriously want to #EatTheRich, that's for sure.