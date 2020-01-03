20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like Royalty in a Tea-Length Dress

OK -- lets start by clearing something up: No, a tea-length dress is not a dress designed specifically to wear while drinking tea. Although, that does seem like something the royal family would invent. Rather, a tea-length dress is defined as a dress that's long enough to cover the knees, but short enough to be above the ankles. In case it isn't obvious, Kate Middleton seems to love these types of dresses. We're here for it -- after all, she looks good in everything she puts on! It's only fitting that she would love something as equally classy as she is.

Color or cut, if it's tea? It's for she.

It's hard to say exactly why the Duchess of Cambridge looks so good in tea-length, but it probably has something to do with her height. Her legs were made for this dress type! We think Prince William would agree. The two have a lovely way of complimenting each other's attire -- and with little Princess Charlotte becoming the spitting image of Kate, we can't wait to see more matching outfits with the two. Seriously -- she's not even five and she already shares a ton of fashion habits with the duchess. Who knows? Maybe someday we'll see them wearing matching tea-length gowns -- although, that requires Charlotte getting a little taller, first. 

All in all, we love seeing Kate look so regal and sweet in these dresses. Considering all the fancy afternoon teas that she could attend, we gift this mental image: Royalty sipping royal tea in a tea-length. Now we've seen everything!

  • Floral Fab

    back to nature kate middleton flower dress
    Look at that royal gait! Kate Middleton knows just how to work her royal charm. Here she is at the "Back to Nature" festival, looking like a true flower child. Even when she's out bonding with nature, she dresses for the occasion.

  • In-Crowd

    An afternoon outing? Perfect time for a tea-length dress! The crowd's eyes all seem to be on Kate, even when she doesn't notice! She just has that kind of strong energy to her. Plus, who wouldn't envy that look?

  • Sporting White

    Obviously, Kate can get a royal escort to pretty much anywhere she wishes -- like the Wimbledon Tennis Championship! A perfect look for such a sunny, sporty day. This duchess can bring a level of class to any event.

  • Garden Gal

    Fun fact: Kate co-designed the RHS 'Back to Nature Garden' at the Court Palace Garden Festival! How amazing is that? There's nothing more royal than attending a palace related event! This dress is 100% garden festival ready.

  • Regal Arrival

    This duchess pulls up on the scene like, "Where are my tall gal dresses at?" She rocks every single one! We can't get enough of the pattern on this one. It's simple, clean, and elegant -- perfectly fitted for royalty!

  • Palace Pretty

    Kate makes strutting through such a regal manor look easy! She's a lady with a mission, though -- being a duchess is busy work! Someone's gotta do it, though -- and Kate definitely makes a statement with all her hard work (and dresses!)

  • Glam Glamour

    The Empire Music Hall event simply wasn't complete without the appearance of Kate Middleton, in all her sparkling glory. Tea-length dresses don't always have to be simple -- a little glitter never hurt anyone, after all!

  • Glowing & Green

    There's that famous royal smile! We'd be happy too if we had this many gorgeous dresses -- not that happiness is measured by stuff, but boy, it'd help. Green is definitely Kate's color -- then again, it seems like all colors are.

  • Dotted Doll

    Dotted dresses were all the rage in the 50's -- why did that trend end!? Clearly, we have evidence that it still looks amazing. Kate can truly work any pattern, any color, and any dress type/length -- tea-length included!

  • Dashing Duchess

    Mom on the run! The Duchess of Cambridge stops for no one -- especially when her kids are at play! We all know how a day at the park can go -- luckily, this dress is just short enough to make sure there's no danger of tripping!

  • Night Flower

    Floral isn't just a daytime pattern -- name a time of day and it fits! Considering how amazing Kate looks in every floral dress she wears, it's no surprise she'd have a night out in one. Perfect length, perfect pattern!

  • Candy Striped

    There's a lot to love about this one. It takes all the fabulousness of dots, but adds stripes! This highlights Kate's stunning figure. Also, are those matching shoes? This duchess has a wardrobe that just doesn't quit!

  • Lovely Lace

    We're totally here for the lace look. It's pretty much as classy as anyone can get -- the fact that this also happens to be a tea-length dress just sends the regal flare off the charts! Kate Middleton is seriously the queen of class.

  • Fine Art

    We're getting some serious lily pad vibes from this beautiful number! It's like if a Monet painting were a dress -- a tea-length one, that is! It makes sense considering that Kate Middleton always looks like a work of art.

  • Germany Dress

    A trip to Germany -- how romantic! Then again, a trip anywhere is romantic as long as Prince William and Kate have each other. That tea-length dress is perfect for any date! Classic, classy (and just a little sassy.)

  • Formal Affair

    Kate looks like she's ready to announce an award -- or accept one. In actuality, this is just a getup for the Queen's birthday. Given her track record of achievements, though, we wouldn't have been surprised about her getting an award!

  • Wedding Belles

    Ah, now that's one for the scrapbooks! The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews was filled with beauty. Not only does Kate's dress look amazing, but little Princess Charlotte looks too cute for words!

  • Center Stage

    Tea-length dresses don't have to be flowing and light. In fact, there are a ton that are big and pleated -- like this A-line dress Kate's wearing for the Royal Gala opening night of "42nd Street!" She's the star of the show!

  • Christmas Cheer

    The holiday season may be over, but while we celebrate the New Year, let's address the fact that Kate has a tea-length Christmas dress. For real -- does she have a tea-length look for literally every occasion!? Seems like it!

  • Acing Ascot

    OK -- we know we said that tea length dresses don't actually mean they're for drinking tea in, but Kate looks so ready for a tea party, here. Really, this outfit was for the Royal Ascot back in 2016. It still looks stunning!

