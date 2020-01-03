20 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like Royalty in a Tea-Length Dress

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images OK -- lets start by clearing something up: No, a tea-length dress is not a dress designed specifically to wear while drinking tea. Although, that does seem like something the royal family would invent. Rather, a tea-length dress is defined as a dress that's long enough to cover the knees, but short enough to be above the ankles. In case it isn't obvious, Kate Middleton seems to love these types of dresses. We're here for it -- after all, she looks good in everything she puts on! It's only fitting that she would love something as equally classy as she is. Color or cut, if it's tea? It's for she.

It's hard to say exactly why the Duchess of Cambridge looks so good in tea-length, but it probably has something to do with her height. Her legs were made for this dress type! We think Prince William would agree. The two have a lovely way of complimenting each other's attire -- and with little Princess Charlotte becoming the spitting image of Kate, we can't wait to see more matching outfits with the two. Seriously -- she's not even five and she already shares a ton of fashion habits with the duchess. Who knows? Maybe someday we'll see them wearing matching tea-length gowns -- although, that requires Charlotte getting a little taller, first.

All in all, we love seeing Kate look so regal and sweet in these dresses. Considering all the fancy afternoon teas that she could attend, we gift this mental image: Royalty sipping royal tea in a tea-length. Now we've seen everything!