15 Times Kate Middleton Was a Fun Mom to George, Charlotte & Louis

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images Newsflash: Kate Middleton is not just a regular mom -- she's also a cool mom. A fun mom. The kind of mom who doesn't mind getting down in the dirt with her kids to make sure they're having a good time and making memories (literally). Although she may be a part of the royal family and seems like she's pretty good at walking the walk and attending to the duties and traditions that are expected to her, when it comes to her kids, the Duchess of Cambridge is as hands on as she can possibly be. As far as we can tell, that means that she has a lot of fun with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

It can't be easy for Kate to know that all the parenting decisions she makes will be judged by basically the entire world, but she hasn't let it keep her from doing things her way or from having the best time being a mom to her three kids.

Read on for all the times Kate proved that she's a fun mom. All told, she's only been doing this mom thing for six years since Prince George was born, but so far, she's got her routine down, and it's easy to see that all three of her kids are so lucky to have her.

We can't wait to see what adventures the future brings for her as her children get older. It can't be easy for their family to live in the public eye the way they do, but it seems like Kate (with some help from Prince William, of course) does absolutely everything she can to ensure that not only do her kids have as normal an upbringing as possible, but that they are making so many fun memories with their mom along the way that they're sure to carry with them for the rest of their lives.