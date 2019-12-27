15 Times Kate Middleton Was a Fun Mom to George, Charlotte & Louis

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
Newsflash: Kate Middleton is not just a regular mom -- she's also a cool mom. A fun mom. The kind of mom who doesn't mind getting down in the dirt with her kids to make sure they're having a good time and making memories (literally). Although she may be a part of the royal family and seems like she's pretty good at walking the walk and attending to the duties and traditions that are expected to her, when it comes to her kids, the Duchess of Cambridge is as hands on as she can possibly be. As far as we can tell, that means that she has a lot of fun with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
It can't be easy for Kate to know that all the parenting decisions she makes will be judged by basically the entire world, but she hasn't let it keep her from doing things her way or from having the best time being a mom to her three kids.
Read on for all the times Kate proved that she's a fun mom. All told, she's only been doing this mom thing for six years since Prince George was born, but so far, she's got her routine down, and it's easy to see that all three of her kids are so lucky to have her.
We can't wait to see what adventures the future brings for her as her children get older. It can't be easy for their family to live in the public eye the way they do, but it seems like Kate (with some help from Prince William, of course) does absolutely everything she can to ensure that not only do her kids have as normal an upbringing as possible, but that they are making so many fun memories with their mom along the way that they're sure to carry with them for the rest of their lives.
-
She Bakes Her Kids' Birthday Cakes1
Instead of ordering a cake from a professional or even grabbing one at the store, Kate's all about DIY when it comes to Charlotte, George, and Louis' birthdays. In fact, on the BBC special, A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate revealed that she bakes them all herself.
"It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it," she said.
-
She Lets The Kids Get Messy2
While visiting a primary school in 2017, Kate shared that she lets her kids play out in the garden and get dirty. And from what she says, it sounds like she gets right out there in the dirt with them.
"I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," she said.
-
-
She & the Kids Go on Spider Hunts3
According to AOL, Kate has said that she spends "hours" looking for spiders and other bugs in the garden with her kids. No matter how gross their hobbies might be, it seems like Kate is a supportive mom all the way. Plus, bug hunts can be fun!
-
She Involves Her Kids in Her Work4
While Kate was preparing for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, she made sure that her kids were a part of it.
"Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den," said the Kensington Royal Instagram account when it shared photos of Kate and her kids in the garden.
-
-
Kate & Her Kids Cook Together5
During a visit to Lavender Primary School in 2019, Kate shared that she cooks with her kids quite often, and it sounds like they all have a blast together in the kitchen.
"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her," a witness at the event said, according to Us Weekly. "They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."
Yum!
-
She Gets Down on the Grass With Them6
Some might be a bit surprised to see Kate hanging out on the grass with her little ones. But knowing how much she likes spending time with Charlotte, George, and Louis, we're not surprised. It looks like they're all having a ball here -- and they'll remember these times with their mom forever.
-
-
Their Day Out at the Regatta7
Kate loves sailing -- and she's always been pretty good at it, too. In 2019, when she competed at a regatta, she brought George and Charlotte along. And judging by the photos, it seems like everybody had a really good time on the water.
-
She Takes Them Shopping for Halloween Costumes8
Kate runs her own errands, y'all -- and she even takes her kids to buy their own Halloween costumes, just like any other mom would. In 2019, she was spotted at a grocery store chain in the UK, picking out costumes and other goodies for the holiday with George and Charlotte.
"The lady that told me she was there had children with her, and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween," a witness at the store said. "I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."
-
-
She Watches TV With Them9
Kate and Will have shared that they love watching TV with their kiddos, no matter what they might be into at the time. In fact, Charlotte and George are both big Peppa Pig fans. Then again, aren't a lot of kids around their age?
-
They Spend Time With the Family Dog Together10
In December 2019, Kate was spotted out on a walk with Prince Louis and their family dog, Lupo. Not only does she teach her kids the importance of caring for a family pet, but she also takes the time to spend time with the dog as a family. So sweet!
-
-
She Captures Every Moment11
Kate takes almost all of the family photos that end up on the official Kensington Palace Instagram feed. Not only are we blown away by her talent, but we love that she's the one behind the camera when it comes to capturing the sweetest moments with her kiddos.
-
She Takes the Kids to School Herself12
No one would blame Kate if she wanted to have someone else drop the kids off and pick them up -- after all, we bet she's easily spotted when she's out and about. But instead, she opts to do it herself. She's the most involved mom, and we know George, Charlotte, and Louis will only appreciate that more and more as they get older and realize how awesome she is.
-
-
She Hangs With Other Parents13
In November 2019, Kate was seen at a social for George and Charlotte's school, OK, so she popped in through a private entrance, but she still took the time to socialize with other parents, and being that it was held at a pub, there's a good chance they all grabbed a pint together, too. Most fun mom ever!
-
She Takes Louis to Music Class14
Prince Louis is still little -- not even 2 years old yet! -- but Kate still finds ways to have fun with him. In November 2019, word got out that Kate takes Louis to a weekly music class. Not only does he get out of the house and around other toddlers, but they're also making such fun memories together.
-
-
She Lets Her Kids Be Kids15
Maybe Charlotte was supposed to give a little princess wave here, but instead, she stuck out her tongue. Fortunately, Kate was all smiles about it -- because that's what kids are gonna do when they're in front of a camera. Kate lets her kiddos have fun, and she enjoys herself right along with them.