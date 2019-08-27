Derick Dillard Trashes Jim Bob After Skipping Christmas With the Duggar Family

Looks like that rift between Derick Dillard and the Duggar family just keeps on getting bigger. In the latest update on their feud, Derick is spilling more tea on social media about what things are really like behind the scenes of the 19 Kids and Counting family, and let's just say, it's not pretty.
We'd love to be a fly on the wall to find out what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say about son-in-law Derick when the cameras are off, honestly.
It all started when Derick confirmed that he and Jill did not spend Christmas with her family.
Instead, it looks like they decided to spend the day as a family of four at home, inviting some of their international friends over. They went to church, and it seems like they had a quiet, peaceful little Christmas together instead of the chaos that was surely going on at the Duggar home with all those guests.
But then, Derick started replying to comments on his Instagram post, and it's not pretty.
Derick shared some pretty shocking things ... like the fact that he and Jill originally didn't know anyone got paid for being a part of 'Counting On.'
He also added that they aren't allowed at the Duggar house if Jim Bob isn't there.
Derick also took to Twitter to explain why he and Jill will not be back on the show if something doesn't change.
Well, yeah -- if everything Derick is saying is true, it sounds like being on Counting On (and interacting with Jill's dad in general) had become a toxic situation for them. We can't really blame them for wanting to steer clear of it all.
We've disagreed with Derick in the past, but it sounds like he's trying to do right by his family.
We're really in disbelief that he's being this open about what's going on in his comments, but hey -- maybe he just wants to be heard and protect Jill from the rumors as best as he can.
Either way, we'll be here, waiting for more tea. We have a feeling there's still a lot that Derick hasn't shared yet.
