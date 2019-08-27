Derick Dillard Trashes Jim Bob After Skipping Christmas With the Duggar Family



derickdillard/Instagram

Looks like that rift between Derick Dillard and the Duggar family just keeps on getting bigger. In the latest update on their feud, Derick is spilling more tea on social media about what things are really like behind the scenes of the 19 Kids and Counting family, and let's just say, it's not pretty.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall to find out what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say about son-in-law Derick when the cameras are off, honestly.