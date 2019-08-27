Derick Dillard Trashes Jim Bob After Skipping Christmas With the Duggar Family

derickdillard/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Derick Dillard
derickdillard/Instagram

Looks like that rift between Derick Dillard and the Duggar family just keeps on getting bigger. In the latest update on their feud, Derick is spilling more tea on social media about what things are really like behind the scenes of the 19 Kids and Counting family, and let's just say, it's not pretty.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall to find out what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say about son-in-law Derick when the cameras are off, honestly. 

  • It all started when Derick confirmed that he and Jill did not spend Christmas with her family.

    Instead, it looks like they decided to spend the day as a family of four at home, inviting some of their international friends over. They went to church, and it seems like they had a quiet, peaceful little Christmas together instead of the chaos that was surely going on at the Duggar home with all those guests.

    But then, Derick started replying to comments on his Instagram post, and it's not pretty.

    • Advertisement

  • Derick shared some pretty shocking things ... like the fact that he and Jill originally didn't know anyone got paid for being a part of 'Counting On.' 

    Derick Dillard Instagram comment
    derickdillard/Instagram

    Apparently, they weren't even aware they were under a contract -- that's how in the dark Jill and Derick were. At least, according to what Derick's saying.

    It's pretty mind blowing that the fact they should be earning money from the show was reportedly kept from them, though. Most reality stars are paid for their appearances, so who knows how much money Jill and Derick might have missed out on ... or where that money went. 

  • He also added that they aren't allowed at the Duggar house if Jim Bob isn't there.

    Derick Dillard Instagram comment
    derickdillard/Instagram

    Whoa, wait a second -- Jill can't even visit her own family if her dad isn't home to give his permission?! This situation sounds way worse than anything we ever imagined, and this has to be so hard for her. Jill's always made it clear how much her family means to her.

    These are some pretty serious accusations being made against Jim Bob... 

  • Derick also took to Twitter to explain why he and Jill will not be back on the show if something doesn't change. 

    Well, yeah -- if everything Derick is saying is true, it sounds like being on Counting On (and interacting with Jill's dad in general) had become a toxic situation for them. We can't really blame them for wanting to steer clear of it all. 

  • We've disagreed with Derick in the past, but it sounds like he's trying to do right by his family. 

    We're really in disbelief that he's being this open about what's going on in his comments, but hey -- maybe he just wants to be heard and protect Jill from the rumors as best as he can. 

    Either way, we'll be here, waiting for more tea. We have a feeling there's still a lot that Derick hasn't shared yet. 

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement