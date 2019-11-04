Joseph & Kendra Duggar Share New Family Pic With Baby Addison

This year is a special one for various branches of the Duggar family tree -- a lot of new babies are celebrating their first Christmas, including Joe and Kendra's daughter. And on Christmas, Joe and Kendra shared a new family pic featuring baby Addison that's just too cute. This Counting On family is so adorable! 

  • Joe and Kendra shared this pic -- one of their first as a family of four. 

    Merry Christmas from our family to yours!

    A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily) on

    They all look amazing, especially Kendra, given that she just gave birth. And for some reason, Garrett looks so much bigger now next to tiny Addison. 

    And speaking of Addison ... she's so precious. That little bow is so sweet! 

  • Another photo of Joe and Addison surfaced on the Duggar Family Instagram, too. 

    Joe Duggar, Addison Duggar
    duggarfam/Instagram

    Looks like this guy is all about his new little girl. They look pretty good together here, don't they? 

    It would be so easy to get lost in the holiday shuffle at a celebration as big as the one the Duggars have, but it seems like Addison's parents couldn't help but focus on their little lady.

  • It's hard to believe it's almost been two months since Addison was born.

    It seems like it was just yesterday that Kendra was still preggers, but now, Addison's here -- and so are almost all of the other Duggar baby girls who the family's been expecting this year.

    All that's left is for John and Abbie to welcome their daughter into the world, and it's only a matter of weeks until that happens. Such an exciting time in their family! 

  • We can't wait to see Addison keep growing in 2020.

    We're definitely going to need lots more pictures of her in the new year, especially ones including her big brother, please! 

    We're glad to see that Joe and Kendra seem to be loving life as a family of four so far. Here's hoping the new year brings them all kinds of happiness. 

