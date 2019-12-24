Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Are Totally Extra in Matching Christmas Gowns

When it comes to the holidays, we know Kylie Jenner (and daughter Stormi Webster) is always going to show up in the most epic outfit. And this year, she definitely didn't disappoint. Kylie and Stormi wore the prettiest matching gowns on Christmas, and we can't handle how perfect they both look. This might be our favorite twinning look from them ever!
Ready for all the adorableness? Here are their custom dresses:
Of course, Kylie accessorized hers with matching heels and some diamonds, while Stormi kept it a bit more casual in white sneaks. But they both looked so pretty for Stormi's second Christmas!
And judging by that grin on Stormi's face, it seems like she loved getting dressed up for the night.
Of course, they also wore matching Christmas PJs.
This is pretty standard for families all across the country (not so much the gowns, though), so we're not surprised that Stormi and Kylie took part in this tradition, too.
Plus, they both looked adorable. They can pull off evening gowns and jammies without missing a beat. Those ladies have some serious style.
Kylie also showed off a better look at her dress and accessories.
There's so much that we love about this look that we have no idea where to begin. Those nails are fabulous, and that necklace is so sparkly. Everything matches perfectly. Honestly, can she please share her closet with us?!
Nobody puts a look together like Kylie.
All in all, it seems like Kylie and Stormi had a great Christmas.
Cute outfits, lots of family time, great gifts (including this visit from Stormi's fave Trolls character and a new playhouse)... what more could they ask for when it comes to the holidays?
We can't wait to see more of their matching outfits in the future. The older Stormi gets, the more adorable this mother/daughter duo becomes.
