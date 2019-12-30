15 Times Kate Middleton Flaunted (Mostly Faux) Fur

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
When one thinks of the royal family, some cartoonish caricatures of who they really are may come to mind. Some people might picture the royals wearing ballgowns and diamond-encrusted tiaras every day, whereas other assume that they spend their days posing and hosting haughty afternoon teas. There are a lot of images that come to mind when thinking about the upper class (both good and bad, of course.) Fur coats, specifically, come to mind. They're one of the prime symbols of opulence, warmth, and luxury -- therefore, one would assume the royals would have plenty.
It's not all bougie layers of warmth for the Duchess of Cambridge, though. She tends to go for a more subtle taste in fur. Hats, gloves, collars, and fur trims seem to be more her taste. Diehard royals fans will know that she's never once sported a full-fur coat. We're not quite sure of the reason, but sources could point to the fact that almost every time she's worn faux-fur, animal rights activists have been quick to jump down her throat (over nothing).
Then again, there are the times where she did wear real fur -- a pair of gloves that happened to be made from possum or a scarf that was made from otter, for example. But those cases have been few and far between, and it's been reported that any real fur items have been made from animals that have died of natural causes or cultural gifts from other dignitaries. Whatever the case may be, it's pretty rare to see her do it. It's not like Prince William and Kate aren't planet activists or anything -- most times, she makes sure to wear faux. Good on her for setting a good fashion example for Princess Charlotte and the boys!
-
Holiday Warmth1
Now that we're all done decking the halls, we can look back at how gorgeous Kate Middleton's Christmas coat was. That full-fur coat neck makes us feel like Kate won't be needing a scarf any time soon. Plus, look at those cuffs!
-
Casual Kate2
Who said that fur always had to look over-the-top and luxurious? Kate is doing a bang-up job of wearing faux fur as if it's as casual as jeans. Plus, who doesn't love seeing the duchess in a cowgirl hat!? We know we do!
-
-
Mama Bear3
Kate may be attending Sunday service in this pic, but really, she's serving us some serious fur looks! Obviously, that big brown hat is one of Kate's favorites, but it just goes perfectly with those brown furry cuffs.
-
Haute Hat4
It seems like Kate just can't get enough of these big, fluffy hats! Since she already has a brown one, we're wondering if she has any other colors. It's the same as the facilitators -- they're just prone to royalty.
-
-
Soft Silver5
Prince William and Kate Middleton always look so adorable together! They're easy to pinpoint in a crowd -- and so is Kate's hat. Just as we were wondering how many colors she has of them, she brings out this gorgeous gray one.
-
Winter Wonderland6
We see those gloves, Kate! It's not very often that Kate breaks out the fur, but in the winter, it's plain to see that it's her go-to -- even just for accessories. We all snow that the Duchess of Cambridge doesn't flake on fashion.
-
-
Mauve Mom7
We all love seeing pictures of Princess Charlotte. When she and Kate are paired together, it's too adorable for words! We're glad people are taking notice to their shared resemblances -- and Kate's sick red fur, too.
-
Rockin' Russian8
This Russian style of hat is just too fuzzy to resist. We know we've mentioned it before, but Kate really seems like she's a model in every picture. Was this candid? Either way, she could definitely promote some furs.
-
-
Arctic Fox9
It may blend in well, but there's no stopping us from noticing that stunning black fur around Kate's neck! Plus, the added black fur trim at the bottom of the coat is complementary AF. She definitely loves those gloves too.
-
Cozy Collar10
OK -- that hat is everything, but it's not stopping us from swooning over that fur collar. After all, why should a royal duchess have to choose a scarf when there's a warm fur available? Makes perfect sense to us!
-
-
Seeing Otter11
This is one of those few times where the Duchess of Cambridge was caught wearing real fur. The scarves are apparently made out of sea otter fur, but they were also charming gifts given by the First Nations Haida community.
-
February Fab12
There's so much about Kate Middleton that reminds us of a Disney princess. Maybe it's just her smile (and the luxurious fur), but it seems as if she was always destined to be royalty. Consider us jealous of her regal looks.
-
-
March Hair13
It's a given that everyone dresses in green for St. Patrick's Day, but Kate isn't afraid to kick the look up a notch with some added fur. She's as warm as she is fashionable! We can't wait for next year's March getup.
-
Festive Fur14
Kate Middleton loves plaid. In other news, water is wet. However, she really does seem to be obsessed with these furry winter hats! Not that we're judging -- we're equally obsessed (and wondering where to get them).
-
-
Season's Greetings15
We all know how exhausting it is to get everybody together for a family photo. The Cambridges make it look easy! The fur on Kate's coat complements the warm, fuzzy feelings of a typical family holiday.