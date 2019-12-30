15 Times Kate Middleton Flaunted (Mostly Faux) Fur

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images When one thinks of the royal family, some cartoonish caricatures of who they really are may come to mind. Some people might picture the royals wearing ballgowns and diamond-encrusted tiaras every day, whereas other assume that they spend their days posing and hosting haughty afternoon teas. There are a lot of images that come to mind when thinking about the upper class (both good and bad, of course.) Fur coats, specifically, come to mind. They're one of the prime symbols of opulence, warmth, and luxury -- therefore, one would assume the royals would have plenty. At the very least, Kate Middleton seems to love fur.

It's not all bougie layers of warmth for the Duchess of Cambridge, though. She tends to go for a more subtle taste in fur. Hats, gloves, collars, and fur trims seem to be more her taste. Diehard royals fans will know that she's never once sported a full-fur coat. We're not quite sure of the reason, but sources could point to the fact that almost every time she's worn faux-fur, animal rights activists have been quick to jump down her throat (over nothing).

Then again, there are the times where she did wear real fur -- a pair of gloves that happened to be made from possum or a scarf that was made from otter, for example. But those cases have been few and far between, and it's been reported that any real fur items have been made from animals that have died of natural causes or cultural gifts from other dignitaries. Whatever the case may be, it's pretty rare to see her do it. It's not like Prince William and Kate aren't planet activists or anything -- most times, she makes sure to wear faux. Good on her for setting a good fashion example for Princess Charlotte and the boys!