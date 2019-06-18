Mady Gosselin Reportedly Wants Some Distance From Mom Kate

Things are just not going well for Kate Gosselin these days. Not long after her latest legal drama became public, it sounds like Kate's daughter Mady wants space from her mom. Reportedly, she's ready to break free from her family's social media history -- and that means becoming her own person, separate from Kate.
According to what a source close to the famous family told 'In Touch,' college has inspired Mady to break away.
"Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer," the insider told the outlet. "They love each other, but Mady wouldn't mind if her mom didn't comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity. She doesn't want to be associated with the reality show and her parents' drama."
Well, this makes sense. Going off to college, wanting to become her own person ... that's usually how it happens for anyone Mady's age, regardless of whether or not they grew up on reality TV.
And when it comes to the drama that still exists between Jon and Kate? The kids are staying out of it.
"While Jon and Kate seem to still be having issues, the kids are slowly but surely moving on," the source added. That's probably for the best. We don't see the Kate and Jon fight ever ending ... at least, not until all of their kids are 18.
Kate herself has been in hot water lately, and was recently found in contempt of court.
Apparently, she filmed the kids for her show, Kate Plus Date, without permission from Jon -- and without securing the proper work permits for the kids, because a judge decided last year that it wasn't in their best interests for them to film.
With how outspoken Jon has been about Kate lately, we have a feeling things might get worse before they get better, so it's good to hear that the kids are doing their own thing.... as much as they possibly can.
Good for Mady for growing up, just like any other kid her age would want to.
She definitely didn't have a traditional upbringing similar to the one a lot of kids have, but she's doing her best, and that's all that matters. After all, she's 19 now, and there's so much of the world out there for her to explore and learn from.
Hopefully, she can keep a healthy relationship with her mom in the process.
