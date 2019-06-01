Report Channing Tatum Is Using a Dating App After Jessie J Split Has Fans Going Wild

Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty Images
Now that Channing Tatum's relationship with Jessie J is over and done with, he's moving on ... and he's finding someone new in a way that a lot of us noncelebrities would go about it. Apparently, Channing's using a dating app now that he's a single man again, so keep on swiping -- we just never know when his face might be the next one to pop up on the screen.
Reportedly, Channing Tatum is using the dating app Raya.
Sources tell Us Weekly that he's been spotted there -- and that his profile says, "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry." His profile song is "Brown Sugar" by D'Angelo.
This is very interesting. For those who may not know, Raya is a super exclusive dating app for people who work in entertainment, creatives, and other high-profile folks, and it's pretty hard to score a membership. If Channing was truly spotted on the app, that means it was really him.
Whoa.
Fans are very into this development.
Sounds like commenters are hoping they'll come across Channing during their dating app adventures -- not that we blame them! But it's important to remember exactly how exclusive Raya is. The chances of him showing up on Tinder or Bumble? Very small.
No word on whether or not Jessie J is also ready to date again, but she's definitely moving on.
As she told fans on her Instagram story last week, she's ready to put her breakup with Channing behind her and start fresh.
"You have to throw yourself into love to know if it will work or not," she wrote at the time. "In our case some of the world was watching, that was and is the only difference."
Hopefully, Channing and Jessie will both be able to find what they're looking for ... however they choose to find it.
For Channing, that means using a dating app. And honestly, good for him. Putting himself out there after a breakup? That can't be easy, but at least he's trying.
And come on -- it's Channing Tatum we're talking about. We have a feeling this guy won't be single for long!
