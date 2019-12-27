20 Skin Care Products Celebs Use for Glowing Skin That Won't Break the Bank

We'll take all the celebrity beauty tips we can get, but we'll be the first to admit that some of their product recommendations are just a bit out of our price range. No offense to Kim Kardashian's beauty routine -- which is well into the thousands, BTW -- but not all of us are in a position to spend that kind of cash. Fortunately, when it comes to skin care, our favorite stars are loving all kinds of products that can be picked up at Target, Ulta, and even Walmart, and at these prices, they're definitely worth trying out.
We all love trying out new products, especially ones that won't break the bank. Taking care of our skin is important, and there are so many skin care products out there that it can all start to get a little confusing. But lucky for us, that's where these celebs come in. The products on this list are tried and true ... and have been used before by stars who frequently receive services from professional makeup artists and estheticians.
Usually, they know what's good!
Here are all the best, most affordable skin care products that celebrities say they can't live without. Of course, everyone's skin is different, and different products will work for different people, but these are some solid basics that might just be worth trying out.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate1
When January Jones showed off her favorite beauty products on Instagram, this one was among them. This anti-aging serum hydrates skin overnight, helping skin to glow first thing in the morning.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate (from $27, Sephora)
Pixi By Petra Glow Tonic2
Model Jourdan Dunn swears by this budget-friendly favorite. It's an exfoliating tonic that's meant to leave skin dewy and fresh -- and the glycolic acid in this toner is all about the glow.
Pixi By Petra Glow Tonic ($15, Target)
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night Moisturizer3
As Nicole Kidman said in an interview with Byrdie, this Neutrogena moisturizer works for her because her skin responds well to including retinol in her routine at night. And at this low price, so it's definitely worth a shot.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night Moisturizer ($23, Ulta)
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm4
Don't forget that lips should be an important part of any skin care routine. And if Blake Lively recommended this lip balm on her Instagram Story, we're ready to give it a shot.
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm ($4, Ulta)
Weleda Skin Food5
Suki Waterhouse told Harper's Bazaar she loves using this product while she's traveling. This cream is a deep moisturizer for dry skin, which happens to the best of us while taking planes.
Weleda Skin Food ($14, Target)
Crema de Tepezcohuite6
Salma Hayek tells Elle that this product is the reason she's never needed Botox. That's enough to sell us on it -- even though the low price definitely helps.
"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there's no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us," she said. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings. I'm 48. I will be 49 this year and I only use my creams."
Crema de Tepezcohuite ($6, Amazon)
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex Face Wash7
This is a product that Chrissy Teigen keeps in her shower for cleansing. And honestly, her gorgeous clear skin is proof enough that it works.
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex Face Wash ($32, Walmart)
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask8
In a post on Khloé Kardashian's now-defunct app, she revealed that this face mask is her fave. Anyone who's experiencing dull and/or oily skin might benefit, although it claims to be good for all skin types.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask ($13, Sephora)
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Soothing Care Face Moisturizer9
As Sarah Jessica Parker told People, she loves this moisturizer so much she's used nothing else for at least a decade.
"I've used this for at least 10 years," she said. 'It’s light, unscented and just the greatest moisturizer I’ve ever found. My children use it as well.”
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Soothing Care Face Moisturizer ($30, Target)
Eminence Clear Probiotic Cleanser10
Katherine Heigl shared on her blog that this cleanser is a permanent part of her routine -- especially before starting her period.
"I start using this about five days before my period to ward off any major hormonal breakouts," she wrote. "I’ll also use it every other day in the shower if my skin is looking a bit congested and clogged. With wet hands I rub it onto my dry face and leave it on for the length of my shower. It smells so delicious and has this wonderful tingly cooling effect. Plus it actually works!"
Eminence Clear Probiotic Cleanser ($39, Amazon)
First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy11
Of this eye cream, Selena Gomez told Into The Gloss, "If you get dark circles, it’s the s---. I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee, and that’s the bomb."
First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy ($36, Ulta)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil12
Most of Kim Kardashian's skin care routine is far out of our price range, but this is the one product we actually can afford. And if Kim approves, we assume it's gotta be a winner.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil ($45, Sephora)
Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer13
On Zendaya's website, she wrote that this moisturizer is one of three products she uses to keep her skin in tip-top condition -- and it's surprisingly affordable.
Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer ($28, Ulta)
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser14
When Drew Barrymore showed off her favorite products on Instagram, she shared that this cleanser is her fave. And being that Drew knows enough about beauty to have her own line, Flower Beauty, we're going to trust her on this one.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser ($10, Walmart)
St. Ives Fresh Skin Face Scrub15
Gigi Hadid told In Style that this is one of the beauty products she always keeps with her ... and for under $5, this drugstore favorite is definitely worth a try.
St. Ives Fresh Skin Face Scrub ($4, Target)
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Sunscreen Lotion16
Sunscreen is one of the most important parts of any skin care routine -- maybe the most important part. And not only is this one recommended by Whitney Port, but it's also incredibly affordable.
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Sunscreen Lotion ($8, Target)
Dermalogica PreCleanse17
When Mindy Kaling shared the products she travels with on Instagram, this one was among them. It promises to clean away all makeup, sunscreen, and buildup before cleansing, keeping those pores as clear as possible.
Dermalogica PreCleanse ($45, Ulta)
Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil18
"It’s great for blemish-free skin if you're also dry," Priyanka Chopra shared with Into The Gloss when talking about her favorite skin care products. "I use it on my entire body at night. Just please don’t use it if you have oily skin!"
Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil (from $13, Ulta)
Vaseline Lip Therapy19
This product is the cheapest on the list -- and it works for the most purposes. "I load up on little tubs of Vaseline for lips and dry skin," Karlie Kloss told Harper's Bazaar about her drugstore visits.
Vaseline Lip Therapy ($2, Target)
Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips20
These pore strips come recommended by Shay Mitchell, who shared her own method of using them with Glamour.
"What I like to do is run my fingers under the tap quick, then wet my nose so it's a little bit moist. Then, I take the strip and put it on," she explained. "But what I was doing wrong for a while was peeling it off incorrectly. I'd peel it off from one side to another, but you're actually supposed to have both fingers on both ends and peel it off in one movement."
Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips (from $8, Ulta)