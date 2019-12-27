15 Times Kate Middleton Showed a Little Leg With a Side Slit

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images There's no doubt about it: Kate Middleton is one of the most gorgeous royal women there's been! She's also one of the most fashionable (even though we all know Meghan Markle was named "The Most Powerful Dresser in the World" this year). Kate is also one of the tallest, and height just goes hand in hand with fashion. There's a reason people equate tall girls to models -- they have the perfect legs to make any dress, skirt, or coat look fitted and stunning! It's no wonder why the side-slit style looks so good on Kate. She's seen rocking it pretty often (in every season!)

Kate is 5 feet 9 inches -- which, obviously, is a perfect model height. If she wasn't so busy being the Duchess of Cambridge, her modeling career would be guaranteed! Her beautiful sense of fashion isn't the only reason she's captured the hearts of royal family fans. We all know she has a charming demeanor (which undoubtedly captured the heart of Prince William, that's for sure). Beauty isn't everything, though -- she does some serious work. She seriously doesn't get enough credit for running around the world in heels. The fact that -- through all her charity and advocacy work -- she still has time to put together a #look is majorly inspiring.

This is why we love Kate so much! It really seems as if she can do anything -- including rocking side slits in any style. With all of her gorgeous coats and dresses, she's proven that this is one outfit aspect she can't miss out on!