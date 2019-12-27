15 Times Kate Middleton Showed a Little Leg With a Side Slit

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
There's no doubt about it: Kate Middleton is one of the most gorgeous royal women there's been! She's also one of the most fashionable (even though we all know Meghan Markle was named "The Most Powerful Dresser in the World" this year). Kate is also one of the tallest, and height just goes hand in hand with fashion. There's a reason people equate tall girls to models -- they have the perfect legs to make any dress, skirt, or coat look fitted and stunning!
It's no wonder why the side-slit style looks so good on Kate. She's seen rocking it pretty often (in every season!)
Kate is 5 feet 9 inches -- which, obviously, is a perfect model height. If she wasn't so busy being the Duchess of Cambridge, her modeling career would be guaranteed! Her beautiful sense of fashion isn't the only reason she's captured the hearts of royal family fans. We all know she has a charming demeanor (which undoubtedly captured the heart of Prince William, that's for sure). Beauty isn't everything, though -- she does some serious work. She seriously doesn't get enough credit for running around the world in heels. The fact that -- through all her charity and advocacy work -- she still has time to put together a #look is majorly inspiring.
This is why we love Kate so much! It really seems as if she can do anything -- including rocking side slits in any style. With all of her gorgeous coats and dresses, she's proven that this is one outfit aspect she can't miss out on!
Simply Slit1
Some things are just black and white: The grass is green, the sky is blue, and Kate Middleton looks amazing with a side slit. She doesn't even have to be posing for a picture to come out perfect. She's just that good!
Darling Dotted2
Dresses like these always make us think, "Why aren't there more polka dotted dresses in the world?" The duchess truly makes the look, though. That high collar with those long legs have us super jealous! Go Kate!
Premiere Pretty3
Roll out the red carpet! Kate looked simply stunning at the U.K. premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob. She always seems so picture-ready -- the wind is even stylishly blowing her hair!.The forces of beauty are always with Kate.
Blue Beauty4
Not every single royal outfit has to be totally formal -- sometimes a nice sundress says it all! Kate is looking totally classy in this adorable blue slit dress. Despite the color, this look has us feeling anything but blue.
Regal Fame5
Kate has proven that she doesn't need a red carpet in order to attract anyone's attention -- her fabulous sense of style gets her plenty of recognition on its own. Whether it's a dinner party or a full-blown ball, Kate's always got the right looks!
Double Trouble6
What's better than one side slit? Two side slits! The buttons on both her top and skirt were already stylish enough, but the even slits on both sides add a whole new level of flare to this look. This duchess never skips leg day.
Sunday Service7
Happy Easter! Here Kate visited St. Andrew's Cathedral for Easter Sunday Service in Sydney, Australia. Even though she and Prince William were touring, it didn't stop them from celebrating the holiday (and looking the part).
Gorgeous Green8
It's easy being green -- especially with such a fashionable dress! In addition to being the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is also the queen of green. That St. Patrick's Day slit makes us seriously "green" with envy.
Grand Entrance9
Although it may be slightly overwhelming, it must be nice for Kate to have a million people waiting to get a glimpse of her beautiful self. Who could blame them? Everyone is looking for fashion inpso -- and she's definitely got it.
Wedding Wear10
The wedding of Nicholas Van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton was full of bright dressers. One of which was Kate Middleton, of course. The side slit is one thing, but that color blue (and that hat) are simply to die for!
Ravishing Red11
Kate Middleton always has a way of looking ravishing in red! This fact is boosted by her appearance at hospital when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. Red is already her color, but that side-slit coat definitely kicks up the outfit a notch.
Jingle Belles12
Christmas may be over, but it doesn't mean that the side-slit trend has to end. The Duchess of Cambridge and little Charlotte look lovely as they walk together on the holiday! For those not brave enough to rock a side-slit dress -- a coat will do.
Fashion Cadet13
Attention, fashion soldiers! Which one of us has the moxie to rock a side slit like the Duchess of Cambridge? Whether it's a coat or dress, showing a little extra leg can be classy AF. Kate proves it right here.
Arm in Arm14
These two are just perfect for each other. We all know that Kate is the queen (duchess) of fashion, but it's great that Prince William also gets dressy! Together, they can take the streets in any town, in anything.
Cricket Cute15
Who said side slits were just a dress thing? Kate made sure to dress for the occasion when she visited Pakistan this year. There's nothing more British than playing a game of cricket and being super fashionable while doing so.