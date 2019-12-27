Jon & Kate Gosselin: A Timeline of Their Fight Over Their Kids

Image: Splash News



Splash News It's been a such a long road since Jon & Kate Plus 8 was a breakout TLC reality hit that it seems impossible to imagine a time where Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin actually got along and lived under the same roof. But over the past decade, since they announced and finalized their 2009 divorce, a lot has changed ... and for this former couple, it meant spending a lot of time in courthouses. Unfortunately, most of their legal battles have revolved around their children, especially where the custody of Hannah and Collin was concerned.

There have been custody battles, public fights, and many, many hearings over the years, and Jon and Kate have both made it no secret that they want nothing to do with each other. It's hard to say who's in the right here, but after this ongoing battle that has lasted a full 10 years, there's no sign of the drama slowing down.

And lately, it seems like more and more behind the scenes details have started to come out.

Read on for a full timeline of Jon and Kate's legal woes that involve their children. Now that Hannah and Collin both live with Jon full time, things seem to be better, but there may never be a healthy friendship or co-parenting relationship between Jon and Kate -- especially not after everything they've been through in and out of court.

In the end, though, all that matters is the kids' happiness and safety, and hopefully, Jon and Kate will be able to put that ahead of all else no matter what the future might hold.