Jon & Kate Gosselin: A Timeline of Their Fight Over Their Kids

It's been a such a long road since Jon & Kate Plus 8 was a breakout TLC reality hit that it seems impossible to imagine a time where Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin actually got along and lived under the same roof. But over the past decade, since they announced and finalized their 2009 divorce, a lot has changed ... and for this former couple, it meant spending a lot of time in courthouses. Unfortunately, most of their legal battles have revolved around their children, especially where the custody of Hannah and Collin was concerned.
There have been custody battles, public fights, and many, many hearings over the years, and Jon and Kate have both made it no secret that they want nothing to do with each other. It's hard to say who's in the right here, but after this ongoing battle that has lasted a full 10 years, there's no sign of the drama slowing down.
And lately, it seems like more and more behind the scenes details have started to come out.
Read on for a full timeline of Jon and Kate's legal woes that involve their children. Now that Hannah and Collin both live with Jon full time, things seem to be better, but there may never be a healthy friendship or co-parenting relationship between Jon and Kate -- especially not after everything they've been through in and out of court.
In the end, though, all that matters is the kids' happiness and safety, and hopefully, Jon and Kate will be able to put that ahead of all else no matter what the future might hold.
2009: Jon & Kate File For Divorce1
Although they'd previously announced their split, it wasn't until December 2009 that Jon and Kate's divorce became final. As Reuters reported at the time, Kate's lawyer said she was "thrilled" that the divorce was finally over and done with, but in reality, their legal battle was just beginning.
Jon Sues To Shut Down 'Kate Plus 8' Production2
The same year that Jon and Kate got divorced, Jon filed a lawsuit to stop filming of Kate Plus 8. According to CBS News, Jon requested that no crew members enter their formerly shared home. TLC, however, wasn't scared, releasing a statement at the time that although it had suspended production on the show, it was "deeply disappointed at [Jon's] continued erratic behavior."
2010: Jon Sues for Custody of All 8 Kids3
After Kate joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars, Jon sued for custody of all eight children, claiming that Kate was neglecting their children by competing on the show. At the time, he also claimed that his ex was not providing documentation of the kids' expenses and wasn't giving him the time he was owed with them.
2013: Kate Sues Jon for Identity Theft4
A few years later, Kate filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against Jon for allegedly stealing her identity in order to help a friend write a defamatory e-book about Kate.
"Jon violated a federal anti-hacking statute in order to publish salacious, scandalous and defamatory information about Kate. It's damaged her reputation," Kate's lawyer said in the suit.
Just a few months later, Kate would drop the lawsuit.
2015: Statements From Jon About Kate Surface5
Court documents obtained by Radar Online surfaced, revealing the shocking statements that Jon made while fighting for custody of his children. He had claimed that, in 2010, Kate had allegedly hit their daughter, Leah, so hard that she'd left a mark after Leah was caught biting her sister, Hannah. He also accused Kate of not dressing the children properly for cold weather.
Jon Files for Custody of Hannah6
Later in 2015, Jon filed for sole custody of his daughter, Hannah. After Hannah told him that she was uncomfortable living with her mother, he decided to fight for her in court -- but it definitely wasn't going to be an easy battle.
2016: Kate & Jon Court Ordered Not To Talk About Kids7
During an interview on Good Morning America the following year, Kate revealed that she and Jon had been court ordered not to talk publicly about their kids.
"We're both court-ordered not the speak about the care and custody of our children in detail," she said. At the time, Kate was dodging a question about where Collin was -- he was staying in a facility that Kate later claimed would help him with his "special needs," but at that point, she hadn't shared his location with fans.
2017: Jon & Kate Fight About Custody in Public8
During a very public argument at an orthodontist's office in 2017, Jon and Kate got into an argument so bad that police were called. Apparently, there was confusion about who was supposed to take the kids home -- and it just served as proof that this custody battle was getting even uglier.
Jon's Girlfriend Asks for Help With Court Fees9
Now that he was settling in for the long haul where his custody battle was concerned, Jon finally reached out for help. In September 2017, Jon's girlfriend, Colleen, set up a GoFundMe Page so fans could make donations to assist him with the court fees as he continued his fight to bring Hannah home.
2017-2018: Kate Appeals Jon's Custody Wins10
At some point during her and Jon's custody battles for Hannah in 2017 and 2018, Kate appealed the judge's decision to place Hannah with Jon -- twice. Though Kate filed both a "motion for reconsideration" and an "emergency petition for special relief," both requests were denied.
2018: A Judge Decides It's Not in the Kids' Best Interest To Film11
According to court documents obtained by Perez Hilton, a Pennsylvania judge decided that Jon and Kate's kids could not film anymore, based on the fact that he found it was not in their best interests to share their lives on camera. At the same time, the Department of Labor also denied TLC's permits requesting that the kids film.
Jon Confirms He Won Sole Custody of Hannah12
Following months of speculation -- and Hannah appearing to be spending a lot more time with her dad -- an Instagram Live session led to Jon confirming he had full custody of his daughter. Hannah began showing up on his feed far more frequently, and it seemed like she and her dad were happy to be together again.
Jon Files for Full Custody of Collin13
Not long after Jon's victory in court with Hannah, he filed for full custody of Collin (who was still living in a treatment center). Although his battle for Hannah was drawn out over a couple of years, his fight for Collin would fortunately be much more brief.
Jon Wins Custody of Collin14
By December 2018, Jon had won full custody of Collin, which meant he was finally able to leave his treatment center and move home with his dad, where he still lives today. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Jon had been awarded "sole physical and sole legal custody" of Collin.
Kate Skips Collin's Custody Hearing15
It seemed like the odds were already in Jon's favor once he won custody of Collin, but shortly after, news broke that Kate hadn't even shown up to the hearing. Apparently, Kate's request to postpone the hearing was denied, so she didn't go, which certainly couldn't have helped her case.
2019: Jon Reveals He Only Sees Kate in Court16
In an interview with Dr. Oz, Jon admitted that he didn't see himself ever having a real coparenting relationship with Kate in the future, because the only time they were ever able to communicate was when they were both in court.
"We don't have a relationship right now," he said on the show. "We don't talk, nothing. It's very nothing. The only time I see my ex-wife is in court because we have exhausted all opportunities to co-parent. It's just never going to happen."
Kate Found in Contempt of Court17
Even though a judge ruled Kate's kids could not film with her, she did so anyway, and this led to her being in contempt of court -- news that broke in December 2019. For her first offense, Kate was required to pay $1,500 to Jon, but if she breaks the rules laid out by the judge another time (including not telling Jon her filming schedule ahead of time) she could face time in jail.