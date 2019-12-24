Kim Kardashian's Christmas Gift For North West Is Totally Over The Top

We can't say we didn't expect Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to go all out when it came to their kids' gifts this year, but we really didn't think they'd go this far. Kim got North a totally over the top gift for Christmas, and honestly, we're kind of speechless.
On her Instagram Story, Kim showed off North's gift: A leather jacket that once belonged to Michael Jackson.
"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."
According to SheKnows, the jacket was sold for more than $65,000 at that auction, and was worn by Michael Jackson in 1997.
Given the late singer's controversial past, that makes this choice of gift iffy enough ... but then, when we consider the price tag, we're really baffled.
Some fans are horrified at the purchase because of its cost, while others are upset because of what Michael Jackson may represent.
North isn't the only member of the fam who had an extravagant Christmas this year.
After all, not only did Stormi get a visit from one of her favorite trolls, but grandma Kris also got her a two-story playhouse, complete with air conditioning and fluffy rugs.
Over the top gifts is the name of the game in the Kardashian-Jenner family, so maybe we should just start getting used to it.
Not that we're not jealous of that playhouse, though...
We hope everyone in the fam had a great Christmas, aside from their gifts.
Because spending quality time with family is what the holidays are really all about. And although this massive family seems to do plenty of that all year long, there's something so special about it when everyone comes together for the holiday.
We just hope North takes good care of that jacket. Yikes!
