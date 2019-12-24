Kim Kardashian's Christmas Gift For North West Is Totally Over The Top

On her Instagram Story, Kim showed off North's gift: A leather jacket that once belonged to Michael Jackson.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

According to SheKnows, the jacket was sold for more than $65,000 at that auction, and was worn by Michael Jackson in 1997.

Given the late singer's controversial past, that makes this choice of gift iffy enough ... but then, when we consider the price tag, we're really baffled.