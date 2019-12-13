Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Skip Christmas With Her Family Amidst Feud Rumors

Jessa shared a vlog from Christmas with her family, and Jill and Derick are nowhere to be seen.

Even though they both appeared on the family's gift list -- meaning they weren't left out of the gift exchange -- from what Jessa shared, Jill and Derick were missing from the festivities entirely.

Given that they also skipped out on Thanksgiving this year, it's not too surprising that Jill and Derick missed Christmas, too ... and this is really making us think that all those feud rumors are real.