Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Skip Christmas With Her Family Amidst Feud Rumors

Here's even more proof that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may be feuding with her parents: They spent yet another holiday apart. Yep, it looks like the former Counting On couple were missing from Duggar family Christmas this year, instead opting to celebrate with their little family at home.
Hmm ... what's going on?!
-
Jessa shared a vlog from Christmas with her family, and Jill and Derick are nowhere to be seen.
Even though they both appeared on the family's gift list -- meaning they weren't left out of the gift exchange -- from what Jessa shared, Jill and Derick were missing from the festivities entirely.
Given that they also skipped out on Thanksgiving this year, it's not too surprising that Jill and Derick missed Christmas, too ... and this is really making us think that all those feud rumors are real.
-
Derick also confirmed in an Instagram comment that he and Jill did their own thing this year.
-
-
Even though they stayed home, it seems like Jill and Derick had a great time.
Looks like they went to church and enjoyed some quiet time with their sons, opening gifts and staying a little low key this year.
Like we said, can't blame 'em. The holiday season is stressful enough, so why add to it? Especially if things with Jill's family are a bit tense these days.
-
We hope they had a great time, with or without Jill's fam.
But really, one of them is gonna have to spill what's really going on sooner or later. The curiosity is killing us, and there's only so much we can take!
Maybe 2020 is when Derick will finally release that tell-all book. We can dream...
Share this Story