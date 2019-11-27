Baby Archie Makes His Royal Christmas Card Debut & It's So Adorable

Splash News
Looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry truly enjoyed Archie's first Christmas -- and there's proof. This year, Archie made an appearance on Meghan and Harry's holiday card, giving us a good look at his face for the first time in months. And just as we expected, this little guy only gets more adorable as he gets bigger!
Ready for all this cute? Here's Meghan and Harry's card in all its glory.
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the card on its official Twitter account, and OMG -- we can't handle this! Look at Archie! He's gotten so big already!
And honestly, he's really starting to look like his dad now that he's getting bigger ... not that we don't also see plenty of Meghan in him, too!
This card is a lot different from the one Meghan and Harry shared last year.
They've gone from an intimate shot taken at their wedding to a family photo in just a year's time... so much has changed!
But really, it's been such a big year for this couple, welcoming Archie into their lives. We love that he's front and center on the Christmas card for 2019, because isn't that exactly what a new baby does when they join the family?
Harry and Meghan also shared good holiday wishes with their Instagram followers on Christmas.
So sweet.
Hopefully, next year we'll get another card featuring Archie, a year older. At Christmas 2020, he'll understand so much more of what the holiday is about -- and he'll get a lot more joy out of unwrapping presents. We can't wait!
Here's hoping Meghan, Harry, and Archie had a great holiday.
Given that they've been using the holidays for some much-needed time off, it seems like they got to celebrate in the quiet way they wanted to, and that means that they can come back refreshed when their vacation is over.
We're looking forward to following along with this sweet family next year. Merry Christmas, Sussexes!
