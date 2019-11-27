Baby Archie Makes His Royal Christmas Card Debut & It's So Adorable

Ready for all this cute? Here's Meghan and Harry's card in all its glory.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the card on its official Twitter account, and OMG -- we can't handle this! Look at Archie! He's gotten so big already!

And honestly, he's really starting to look like his dad now that he's getting bigger ... not that we don't also see plenty of Meghan in him, too!