Jon Gosselin Shares Sweet Blended Family Pic of Girlfriend & Their Kids

Looks like Jon Gosselin had a very merry Christmas this year -- and so did kids Collin and Hannah Gosselin. On Christmas Eve, Jon shared a photo of his blended family -- which included girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her kids -- and it's easy to see how happy they all are to be together. Then again, haven't Jon's kids seemed to be in a much better place since they started living with their dad?
Jon shared the photo, which featured the family in matching Christmas PJs as they sat by the fireplace.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!!! Wishing you the best in 2020 from our family to you and your family!!!" Jon wrote.
So sweet! We love the smiles on everyone's faces, including Colleen's kids, Jesse and Jordan. And of course, the family dog had to be included.
Fans are thrilled to see Jon and his family so happy.
We're right on board with these commenters. We can't imagine how difficult it must be for Jon to still be estranged from his other six children, but having Collin and Hannah back has to be the best feeling. And after all this family has been through, we're glad to see them so happy during the holidays.
Jon's been all about the quality time this holiday season.
Last month, he and Colleen took Hannah and Collin on vacation to St. Croix, and it appeared they all had a total blast.
Seems as if Jon is in the business of making memories with his kids these days ... not that we blame him. They all deserve a little time to kick back and have fun together!
We can't wait to see what adventures Jon and his kiddos have in the new year.
Whatever ends up happening in 2020 will surely be much happier than what they've had to experience in the past, and hopefully, it'll come with a lot less time in the courthouse.
As for Jon's ex, Kate Gosselin? Well, the jury's still out on that one, but hopefully, the year ahead will be much more peaceful for the family as a whole.
