All the Signs Jinger Duggar Is Secretly Pregnant With Baby #2

We've been wondering when Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo will decide to go for baby number two, but has the time already come? There's speculation that Jinger is pregnant again, and after her recent Instagram photos, it's all starting to make sense ... and we'd be very surprised if Felicity doesn't become a big sister in 2020.
It all started around Thanksgiving, when Jinger posted this photo on Instagram.
Although Jinger is very quick about deleting Instagram comments that ask questions she may not want to answer (which is totally her right!), at the time, people thought that this could be the beginning of a bump that she may or may not have been trying to hide.
The speculation continued when Jinger shared this photo of her Christmas baking.
It does seem like she could be using a few tricks to hide her stomach here -- just in case there is a bump hiding. We wouldn't be surprised one bit -- and she's been all about the baking tutorials lately. Could it be that she's trying to keep us distracted before she makes a big announcement?
Then, there's also the fact that Jinger and Jessa recently spent time together.
Jessa and Ben recently visited Jinger and Jeremy in California, and we're pretty sure that's when this photo was taken. Could Jinge have dropped the big news on her closest sister when she was visiting? Seems like a good time to do it is all we're saying.
So far, though, Jinger's not talking.
After all, it is totally up to her when and how to share that news, if there even is any news.
We'll be keeping our eyes out for an announcement, though. Now that the Duggar baby boom will wrap up in January when Abbie Duggar welcomes her first child into the world, we're waiting to find out who will be next. It could be Jinge!
