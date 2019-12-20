How the Royal Family Really Celebrates Christmas

Splash News
Unless we hit the lottery and marry in like Meghan Markle did, most of us won't ever know what being part of the royal family is like. Fortunately, that's where Mike Tindall -- husband of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall -- comes in. In an interview with Hello! Mike opened up about Christmas with the royal family, and it actually sounds a lot more laid back than we expected.
Apparently, Christmas Day is really chill -- Christmas Eve is the big event.
"So Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve," he explained.
That makes sense -- and it's really sweet that Elizabeth gives her staff the day off. Everyone should have the chance to celebrate the holiday with their families!
The gift exchange happens on Christmas Eve too.
"The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve," royal historian Marlene Koenig said. "The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time."
Then, the kids will also open gifts from Santa on Christmas morning, which we're happy to hear. That's a tradition they shouldn't have to miss out on.
Of course, there will be fewer people at Christmas at Sandringham this year.
We're looking forward to all of the holiday updates.
Hopefully, Christmas will bring plenty of new photos of our favorite royals -- and their adorable kids, of course.
We hope they have a great holiday. Then again, with their huge traditions every year, there's no doubt that they will.
