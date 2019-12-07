Jessie J Breaks Silence About Channing Tatum Split

Splash News
It's truly a bummer that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are a couple no more, especially because it seemed like they had a lot of staying power. But as of last week, Channing and Jessie's breakup became official -- and now, one half of this former duo is talking about it. Jessie broke her silence on their split, and according to her, there's a lot less drama between them than some people might think.
On Thursday, news broke that Channing and Jessie have been broken up for about a month.
Jessie took to her Instagram story to share that there's no drama in this breakup, so everyone needs to calm down.
Meanwhile, it appears Channing's focused on his daughter these days.
So far, he has yet to comment on the split himself, but lately, he's been all about hanging with Everly, his 6-year-old daughter. And honestly, it's for the best. Who needs to focus on what strangers are saying about a breakup?
Not Channing or Jessie. It's not worth the energy!
Channing and Jessie will both be just fine.
Hopefully, they can now enjoy the holidays with their families, and who knows what 2020 could bring for either of them?
We're mourning the loss of this celeb couple, but there are plenty more to root for. And for now, it sounds as if these two are much better as friends.
