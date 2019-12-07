Jessie J Breaks Silence About Channing Tatum Split

It's truly a bummer that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are a couple no more, especially because it seemed like they had a lot of staying power. But as of last week, Channing and Jessie's breakup became official -- and now, one half of this former duo is talking about it. Jessie broke her silence on their split, and according to her, there's a lot less drama between them than some people might think.

  • On Thursday, news broke that Channing and Jessie have been broken up for about a month. 

    It's sad, but it's not like we didn't see this coming. After all, they hadn't been posting about each other on social media nearly as much as they did in the beginning of their relationship.

    Even so, we'd really thought they could go the distance, but apparently, it just wasn't meant to be ... and now, Jessie's sharing her thoughts on what it's been like to have the world weigh in on something so personal.

  • Jessie took to her Instagram story to share that there's no drama in this breakup, so everyone needs to calm down. 

    Jessie J addresses Channing Tatum split on Instagram Stories
    jessiej/Instagram Stories

    "In my most recent breakup, there was no drama. No hate. No juicy gossip," she wrote. "We are just two very normal (happen to be famous) people who met. Dated. Had so much fun! And just admitted over time it didn't work as a romantic relationship. Still friends. Still respect and have love for one another. Simple." 

    Sounds like after a year together, they realized they weren't compatible. It happens. The good news is that there definitely doesn't seem to be any ill will between them.

  • Meanwhile, it appears Channing's focused on his daughter these days. 

    So far, he has yet to comment on the split himself, but lately, he's been all about hanging with Everly, his 6-year-old daughter. And honestly, it's for the best. Who needs to focus on what strangers are saying about a breakup? 

    Not Channing or Jessie. It's not worth the energy!

  • Channing and Jessie will both be just fine. 

    Hopefully, they can now enjoy the holidays with their families, and who knows what 2020 could bring for either of them? 

    We're mourning the loss of this celeb couple, but there are plenty more to root for. And for now, it sounds as if these two are much better as friends.

