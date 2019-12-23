Hilary Duff Shares Pics From Her Intimate Backyard Wedding to Matthew Koma

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together
While we were all off finishing last-minute holiday shopping, Hilary Duff was off quietly getting hitched. It's official: Hilary and Matthew Koma are married, and this celebrity mom has already taken to Instagram to share some seriously gorgeous wedding photos from their intimate backyard ceremony.
On Sunday night, Hilary shared a photo of her and Matthew standing by a station wagon that says "just married" on the back window.
“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source close to the newlyweds told People. "The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”
On her Instagram story, Hilary shared another shot of her dress.
Hilary and Matthew also showed off their rings to the camera in another photo.
