Hilary Duff Shares Pics From Her Intimate Backyard Wedding to Matthew Koma

Nicole Pomarico
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together

While we were all off finishing last-minute holiday shopping, Hilary Duff was off quietly getting hitched. It's official: Hilary and Matthew Koma are married, and this celebrity mom has already taken to Instagram to share some seriously gorgeous wedding photos from their intimate backyard ceremony.

We can't believe how gorgeous she looked!

  • On Sunday night, Hilary shared a photo of her and Matthew standing by a station wagon that says "just married" on the back window. 

    View this post on Instagram

    This.

    A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

    We have so many thoughts about this, but they all lead back to how gorgeous Hilary looks. That dress! It's so beautiful! We couldn't imagine anything more perfect for her big day. 

    “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source close to the newlyweds told People. "The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

    So sweet! 

  • On her Instagram story, Hilary shared another shot of her dress. 

    Hilary Duff
    hilaryduff/Instagram Stories

    Yup, that's gorgeous -- and so is that tiny dress that her 1-year-old daughter, Banks, wore for the ceremony. Although Banks is Hilary and Matthew's first child together, Hilary also has a 7-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage. 

    This is truly a breathtaking gown, and we love how happy this bride looks.

  • Hilary and Matthew also showed off their rings to the camera in another photo. 

    Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma
    hilaryduff/Instagram Stories

    Such a cute pic! This happy couple got engaged back in May after being together for more than two years, and now, they're finally husband and wife. 

    Looks like they have a lot of celebrating to do!

  • Congrats to the newlyweds! 

    Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma
    hilaryduff/Instagram Stories

    Yes, they've already been living together (and doing the mom and dad thing) for a long time at this point, but a new chapter in their relationship is beginning, and it seems like it's going to be a very happy one. 

    We can't wait to see more photos! We know their wedding must have been so beautiful. 

